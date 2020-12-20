BREAKING: Cowboys Inactives - Zeke OUT vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are set to be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday, ahead of their noon kickoff vs the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington at AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers enter this Week 15 matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with far less on the line than anyone imagined heading into the 2020 season - and now they will do it without Ezekiel Elliott.

Before the season, this once-Sunday Night Football matchup looked to be one of the most exciting matchups of the year and a critical part of the NFC East playoff race.

Now, thanks to the ever-present injury bug, both teams' seasons are all but over, with San Francisco sitting at 5-8 and mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and Dallas sitting at 4-9 hanging on to their playoff chances by a thread.

And now one more troublesome injury: As CowboysSI.com has reported all week, Elliott was unable to practice and when he did move, it was with a noticeable limp, the result of a calf contusion.

So Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, will miss his first-ever professional game due to injury.

That puts Tony Pollard in place as the starting running back. Rookie Rico Dowdle is also available. On Saturday, Dallas called up fullback Sewo Olonilua as a helper.

For Dallas to reach the postseason, they will have to win their final three games and hope for three-straight losses from the Washington Football Team.

Fortunately for Dallas, they will head into Sunday's game as healthy as they could hope for, considering the circumstances, while San Francisco will be down a couple of key playmakers.

Here is the full list of Dallas actives and inactives ahead of Sunday's NFC clash: Elliott, Ben DiNucci, Malik Turner, Rashard Robinson, Bradlee Anae, Luke Gifford and Ron'Dell Carter.

Safety Xavier Woods (groin) will play. Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) is back and active.