BREAKING: Cowboys Medical Emergency Causes Canceled Practice

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have cancelled practice for today due to a non-COVID-19 related medical emergency involving a Cowboys staffer. Coach Mike McCarthy's 10:30 a.m. media briefing is also canceled. 

The Cowboys were set to hold their first full practice following their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Dallas is on a short practice week with a NFC East Division showdown vs. the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving day. 

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was placed on the Minnesota COVID/Reserve list following the game vs. Dallas. Owner Jerry Jones indicated the Cowboys team had no positive tests and are tested daily, when he joined 105.3 The Fan this morning.

10 minutes later, the news of the cancelled practice was announced. Jones may have been unaware at the time of the radio hit. 

More details to come on the serious situation in Dallas. 

The short week is an important week for the Cowboys' chances to make it to the postseason. A win on Thursday would give Cowboys the division lead. Both Dallas and Washington are tied with the New York Giants as a half game behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit tenuously atop the division at 3-6-1. The Cowboys have three division games left and the second easiest remaining schedule in the NFL... which equals the easiest path to the playoffs in the division

[READ: Cowboys Shock Vikings: Win 'Needs To Mean Something']

[READ: Cowboys Borrow From Prop-Comic Gallagher And Win by Sledgehammering Watermelons]

“We never thought we were out of it,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “Our division is struggling this year... We can’t come out on the short week and take a step back, especially against a division opponent. We got to make sure we build on the success and keep getting better.”

