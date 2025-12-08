Updated NFC Playoff picture highlights Cowboys' backdoor into postseason

The Dallas Cowboys' momentum came to a screeching halt in Week 14, with the team failing to come away from Ford Field with a much-needed win over the Detroit Lions.

The 14-point loss ended Dallas' three-game winning streak, which included big wins over the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

While the loss was a disappointing setback for the team, their slim NFL Playoff hopes remain alive thanks to the Eagles' recent struggles.

Of course, things will have to perfectly line up for the Cowboys over the final four weeks of the season, with no margin for error. Luckily, the schedule is favorable, so we could see another string of wins at a crucial time.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is pressured by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

How can the Cowboys sneak into the postseason?

A full look at the NFC playoff picture as we enter the Week 14 finale can be seen below.

Updated 2026 NFC Playoff picture following Sunday's Week 14 games

NFC Playoff Picture pic.twitter.com/GRvMNOzpwU — Ryan Ermanni (@ErmanniMedia) December 8, 2025

With just four games remaining on the Cowboys' regular season schedule, there is still a path to the playoffs, but it won't be easy. Dallas needs to make up two games on the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are running out of time.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can pull off the unlikely run, but they'll need a lot to go in their favor.

Up next for the Cowboys is another primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football, returning home to host the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. The Eagles, meanwhile, head out west on Monday night to face the Chargers, before returning to action against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 14.

