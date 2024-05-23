Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb's receiving averages vs. 2024 opponents from worst to first

Lamb has been the talk of town skipping out on OTAs, but it shouldn't stop us from thinking about the monstrous season he could have in 2024. Here are Lamb's career averages against the Cowboys 2024 opponents.

Koby Skillern

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
CeeDee Lamb has become a star in Dallas with career averages of 5.9 receptions, 78 yards, and 0.8 receiving touchdowns in 66 career games. He has established himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL.

Heading into the 2024 season, here is how Lamb has faired against each of the Cowboys' 2024 opponents.

14. Carolina Panthers: 4 receptions, 25.5 yards, 0.5 touchdowns

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb's numbers in two career games against the Panthers are abysmal, but I think it has more to do with the Cowboys' game plan than Lamb's ability to get open.

13. Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 33 yards, 0 touchdowns

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a modest yardage total, the Cowboys were able to squeak out a win in Lamb's lone game against the Texans.

12. Baltimore Ravens: 6 receptions, 46 yards, 0 touchdowns

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb's only game against the Ravens came during the COVID season when Andy Dalton was quarterbacking the Dallas offense.

11. Washington Commanders: 5.5 receptions, 56 yards, 0.63 touchdowns

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb seems to struggle, relative to his standards, against the Commanders, averaging modest prodction in eight career games.

10. Cincinatti Bengals: 4.5 receptions, 60.5 yards, 0 touchdowns

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb's numbers in two games against the Bengals are nothing special, but he hopes to improve those averages in 2024.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4.3 receptions, 67 yards, 0.67 touchdowns

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In three career games against Tampa Bay, Lamb has put up decent numbers against the Buccaneers defense.

8. San Francisco 49ers: 5 receptions, 68 yards, 0 touchdowns

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb's only return touchdown came against the 49ers in his rookie season. He will need to put up better numbers if the Cowboys are going to end their three-game losing streak against San Francisco.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 receptions, 71 yards, 1 touchdown

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being without his star quarterback, Lamb had a quality game in his only outing against the Steelers.

6. Cleveland Browns: 5 receptions, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb showed what the future had in store when he faced the Browns during his rookie season.

5. Philadelphia Eagles: 5.5 catches, 81.6 yards, 0.63 touchdowns

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

His averages in eight career games do not paint the whole picture; Lamb has torched the Eagles in recent years.

4. New Orleans Saints: 7 receptions, 89 yards, 0 touchdowns

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb balled out in his only game against the Saints, leading to a 27-17 victory.

3. New York Giants: 6.5 receptions, 90.3 yards, 0.38 touchdowns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb is a major reason the Cowboys are 7-1 against the Giants in his four-year career.

2. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 touchdown

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons haven't been able to find an answer for Lamb in his two career games against them.

1. Detroit Lions: 8.5 receptions, 148.5 yards, 0.5 touchdowns

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who can forget Lamb's 92-yard touchdown against the Lions last season? Lamb has put up phenomenal numbers in his two games against Detroit.

Lamb hasn't performed against these opponents the way he and Cowboys fans are accustomed to, as he only eclipses his career average against six of his 2024 opponents.

However, following an All-Pro campaign in 2023, Lamb is more than likely to improve his career averages against the majority of these teams.

