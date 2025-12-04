Cowboys vs Lions, NFL Week 14: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Dallas Cowboys have another difficult matchup on their hands as they travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

It’s an important game for both teams as they attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Cowboys come in with more momentum after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs the past two weeks.

Detroit, however, is coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers. With the stage set, let’s see how you can catch all the action.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs against the Dallas Cowboys. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It’s a Thursday night game on Prime, with two NFC powerhouses. Despite their back-to-back wins, the Cowboys come in as underdogs on the road.

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Lions Online

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson catches a pass with Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson defending. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

To watch Thursday Night Football, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you are not a current subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. After your free trial, Prime costs $14.99 a month.

You can watch on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, connected TVs, and web browsers.

Once you are subscribed or have a trial, you can open the Prime Video app on your device of choice or log in to your Amazon account on your computer. From there, Thursday Night Football will appear on the homepage of Prime Video, or you can locate it in the search bar, sports section, or “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Simply click on the night’s game, and click play.

