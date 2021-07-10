Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Predicting Top 3 'Breakout' Stars For Cowboys

Want a trio of Dallas Cowboys "breakout stars'' for the 2021 season? Here's the list.
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - One has been here a while. Another emerged as a rookie last year. A third just arrived.

Want a trio of Dallas Cowboys "breakout stars'' for the 2021 season? On three different levels, and for three different reasons, Randy Gregory, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are the guys to watch.

Gregory: The team has essentially cleared the path for his ascent. The long wait has been mostly due to his suspension-related battles - though last year, new coach Mike McCarthy and staff were painfully slow in recognizing the weapon Gregory can be as an edge rusher.

READ MORE: Randy Gregory on 'Loving Himself,' Not Worrying

The former second-round pick, 28, is in the final year of his contract, making his a perfect time for him to lead the team in sacks.

Lamb: I've got some people here inside The Star suggesting to me that Lamb is about to overtake Amari Cooper as Dallas' top wideout. Don't allow any dinged-up-related bias against Cooper color your understanding of what this means; Cooper is 27 and a four-time Pro Bowler.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: How Much Bigger?

Lamb, last year's first-round pick, demonstrated often how special he is. But CeeDee - or any other receiver - being better than Amari? That would be quite something.

Parsons: We still don't know exactly how Dallas is going to use this year's first-round pick; the Penn State linebacker might be best-utilized as a versatile chess piece, or maybe it'd be smarter to plug the rookie in at MIKE and leave it alone for the next decade or so.

READ MORE: Micah at Minicamp: Cowboys Rookie 'Creating Havoc'

Either way, Parsons figures as an NFL Rookie of the Year candidate, a "breakout'' identity by definition for a Dallas defense that needs identity and breakout players.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys News STACKED HERE

greg lamb micah
News

Predicting Top 3 'Breakout' Stars For Cowboys

USATSI_16225551
News

Where's Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott in NFL's Top 100?

Cowboys-Football_37620957-e1565019049142
News

Cowboys Camp: Just 2 More Worries About Dak Prescott?

USATSI_16200800
News

Goodbye Gallup: Cowboys Pay $12M Per Year Or Let WR Go?

te cow
Podcasts

Cowboys Camp Preview: Surplus At Tight End?

Colin-Cowherd-likes-Eagles-over-Cowboys-for-NFL-2020
News

Cowherd: 'Hard Knocks' Will Cost Cowboys A Win

DFEC4FAA-6A10-4DE0-B5D5-AA0E9F6A4C53
News

Cowboys Camp Bubble: 5 Vets in Danger

cowboys-stretching-at-camp
Podcasts

Cozy Cowboys: Most Comfortable Position Groups Heading To Camp