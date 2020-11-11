FRISCO - Oh, how the Dallas Cowboys have fallen.

From top-10 in the SI NFL preseason Power Rankings to bottom-of-the-barrel now in midseason polls.

No NFL team is without flaws or wounds right now, but in fairness, mounting injuries have played a huge role in the Cowboys fall from grace.

With its fourth quarterback of the season starting, Dallas on Sunday held a lead over the NFL’s only undefeated team for most of the game with a chance to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final play. Ultimately, the Cowboys came up short but given the circumstances, Sunday's game is a moral victory. (Even though Ezekiel Elliott and others showed distain for the concept.)

Plus, now the Cowboys jump to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

[READ: What They're Saying: Big Ben Challenges Cowboys as 'America's Team']

[READ: Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Expected to Return As Starter Following Bye Week]

After the defeat, the Cowboys (2-7) are now tied for No. 29 on the Sports Illustrated list with the Washington Football Team as lowest ranked NFC East teams... OUCH. As the MMQB team writes:

Dak Prescott’s contract situation was destined to be the dominant storyline of Dallas’s offseason, but his catastrophic injury and the team’s spiral to the bottom of the standings means the Cowboys will have to take a long hard look at how this roster is built before they fork over all that money.

To say the Cowboys are undermanned would be the understatement of 2020.

The most recent injury news is Cowboys starting rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs has a broken foot. Diggs will miss four to six weeks, meaning the rehab time on his injury could imply his 2020 season is over.

Another rookie injured on Sunday? Starting center Tyler Biadasz injured his hamstring in pre-game warmups before the loss to the Steelers and was unable to play.

In case you want to keep track (you probably don't), the Cowboys have suffered notable injuries to at least 21 players that have caused them to miss games in 2020.

It's a long list. It starts with QB Dak Prescott. And maybe "with Dak'' is where the Cowboys' 2020 chances went as well.