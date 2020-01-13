CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Scoop: Jerry Has Twice ‘Come Close’ to Enshrining Jimmy Johnson in Ring of Honor

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The grudge match involving Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson has existed for a quarter of a century and Dallas Cowboys observers are calling for its end now that coach Johnson will join owner Jones in the the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Those same observers are also calling for Jones to relent and include the Super Bowl-winning coach in his Cowboys Ring of Honor - and it's important to note that two sources tell CowboysSI.com that such an enshrinement has "come close'' to happening twice in the last seven years.

That's a positive sign that a thawing of their icy relationship can happen now, as Johnson's absence from the hallowed ring of names at AT&T Stadium - long an oversight - will now seem an oddity given that Johnson have leap-frogged right over being honored by his team to being honored by professional football.

"To Jimmy I say, ‘The stars were aligned and our dreams came true when we joined the Dallas Cowboys,'' Jerry said in a statement shortly after Johnson was surprised with the news live on the FOX Sports set. "And on behalf of the Cowboys, and our fans all over the world, I say congratulations Jimmy. We're proud of you."

Down deep, that pride has always been evident. Over the years, it has revealed itself in public most notably when Jones and Johnson shared laughs at a 25-year reunion of the 1992 Super Bowl champs in Dallas a couple of years ago. (That party, it's important to note, was essentially the brainchild of Troy Aikman.)

It popped up again in a positive way when Jones earned induction into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Said Jerry that summer, right after his Canton induction: "Just so we're clear, you know me: I want to make anything we do in that Ring of Honor ... I want to make it have its own special attention ... But I hope it was obvious up there (in Jones' HOF speech in which he praised Johnson) how much I appreciated what Jimmy has contributed to the Cowboys [and] his, frankly, lifelong friendship.

"Our differences, while they were certainly visible .. if you really look at our friendship over the years, there's just not that much to fuss about. And so, it was pretty easy to reflect back on his contribution and what he meant."

That was Jones' word-salad way of endorsing Johnson for whatever accolades would come his way.

Sources tell us that even as Jerry is the Ring's "one-man committee,'' the Jones family and the organization considered putting Jimmy into the Ring that season before determining collectively that 2017 should be "Jerry's year.'' ("It's own special attention.") That was one occasion of a Johnson honor having "come close.''

Many wonder why there was ever a problem, and why there would continue to be one. From the Jones family's perspective, it comes down to a simple word: "Disloyalty.''

Some Cowboys watchers (most of whom have no first-hand knowledge of the betrayal Jones felt) view that as "petty.'' But right or wrong ... Now, with both long-time acquaintances (starting as University of Arkansas teammates) in their late 70's, there seems no reason not to go beyond "coming close'' and putting Johnson's name in the Ring, joining Tom Landry and other luminaries - including so many of his players.

“This is so special to me,'' Johnson said. "When you put in the work that we put in, it’s nice to know people appreciate it.''

A 2020 Ring of Honor induction coming after a 2020 Hall of Fame induction clearly seems backward. And awkward. But maybe "awkward'' is a fitting backdrop for the healing of the Jimmy/Jerry relationship ... and for Jerry to let Jimmy know that one of the "people who appreciate it'' is Jerry himself.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Staff Tracker: We Name Names as McCarthy Has 'Absolute Final Decision On Coaching Staff' (Including Witten?)

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

Ex Cowboys QB Tony Romo Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys QB, is now a TV Superstar - Little Wonder He's Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Mike Fisher

by

ScottKennedy

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Matthew Postins

by

Footballfan55

Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Mike Fisher

by

ScottKennedy

‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Dallas Had ‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As New Boss McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Mike Fisher

by

Fbody57

LISTEN: Report Says Coach Jason Garrett Received an 'F- Off' Text From a Cowboys Player

More Context Would Help, But a Report Says Coach Jason Garrett Received an 'F- Off' Text From a Cowboys Player - And Here's What That Means To Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

by

Randell NFLGuru

As McCarthy Shuffles Jobs, Will Jason Witten Move to Cowboys Coaching Staff?

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is building his staff and there's a possibility tight end Jason Witten could retire again to join him on the sidelines.

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

‘Stars Were Aligned’: What Cowboys icons Jimmy and Jerry Are Saying About Hall of Fame Honor

‘The Stars Were Aligned’: Here's What Cowboys icons Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones Are Saying About the Coach's Hall of Fame Honor

Mike Fisher

'I Love Calling Plays,' Says Coach McCarthy - And Cowboys Indicate That's the 2020 Offensive Plan

'I Love Calling Plays,' Says New Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy. And What Possible Reason Would the Cowboys Have To Deny The Man Something he Loves?

Mike Fisher

'Feed Zeke'? New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Has A Plan For Ezekiel Elliott

New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Has A Plan For Ezekiel Elliott - Balance for QB Dak Prescott but Also 'Feed Zeke' at RB

Mike Fisher