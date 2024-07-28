Dak Prescott reveals what motivates him amid contract negotiations
Dak Prescott is patiently waiting for a lucrative deal that is expected to pay him $60 million per year, and recent reports indicate the Dallas Cowboys recently put a new deal on the table.
Following Saturday's "mock game" at training camp in Oxnard, Prescott stopped by the NFL Network to discuss a number of topics.
Naturally, Prescott was asked about his ongoing negotiations and what motivates him when he steps onto the field.
MORE: Dak Prescott opens up on reality he may leave Dallas Cowboys one day
According to Prescott, his main motivation is not money.
"It's definitely not the money. I guess you can say a little bit of it is the respect. And at the same sense what motivates me is just coming out here each and every day getting better. And being able to control that, I'm at peace with. And that's where the freedom comes from is this is what I love more than anything," Prescott said.
"Being out here on this grass with my teammates, sharing the game, getting better at the game. That when you focus on that, the money comes. And as you said these other guys [Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love], they're the ones setting the bar in that and as I said it's an obligation that I have to my team, my family and to the rest of the quarterbacks in the NFL."
It's easy to say you aren't motivated by money when you know $60 million per year is coming your way, but Prescott has been open about his desire to stay in Dallas.
Jerry and Stephen Jones have both spoken about Prescott in recent days, with Stephen saying a deal is on the table and Jerry sharing his appreciation for Dak's commitment to the team.
Let's just see if that ends with Dak returning to Dallas beyond this season.
