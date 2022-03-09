Skip to main content

Cardinals Cut Jordan Hicks; Should Cowboys Sign Longhorns LB?

Could Jordan Hicks be a target for the Dallas Cowboys?

FRISCO - Jordan Hicks was highly productive from his linebacker spot during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

But now, the seven-year pro will be looking for a new home, after he was released by Arizona on Wednesday.

Just before the 2021 season, Hicks went public with a trade demand. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told Hicks he would no longer start, as the team decided to move in a new direction with two younger linebackers —Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Hicks told the media that he respected Keim being direct with him, and the Cardinals allowed Hicks to explore his trade options. But there were no suitors at the time. So, eventually, Hicks reported to the team.

But, when you’re a seventh-year pro, you do your job. And Hicks did just that, recording 116 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks, while eventually gaining back his starting position by the start of the regular season.

In fact, Hicks was hyper-productive in all three seasons with the Cardinals, notching 150 total tackles in 2019, and 118 tackles in 2020.

Hicks went to Arizona before the 2019 season after four seasons with Philadelphia.

Jordan Hicks

USATSI_17299699
The Eagles made him a third-round pick in 2015 and he emerged as an instant starter.

So moving Hicks to the bench seems curious. After all, he was, for all intents and purposes, one of the team's very best defenders -- something that will be very difficult for a Super Bowl contending roster to replace.

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks

However, with Arizona also mired in salary cap issues, and contract disputes with their franchise quarterback, perhaps giving Hicks the big payday he was seeking was simply unmanageable.

So Hicks is available - and yes, available in theory to a Dallas Cowboys team that has fans also wondering about getting Micah Parsons some linebacker help in the form of long-time Seahawks star Bobby Wagner, or in the form of Anthony Hitchens, or wherever.

Maybe it's just a fun notion because our Cowboys media colleague Clarence Hill happens to hype all things Longhorns, but ...

For now, Hicks will move on in search of a new home, maybe back in Texas, where he made a name for himself with the Longhorns.

Jordan Hicks
