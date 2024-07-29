Looking at the best offensive players the Cowboys will face each week
The Dallas Cowboys are currently in training camp ahead of the 2024 preseason and getting ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, which is just 42 days away.
They will face a plethora of offensive weapons throughout the season that they will need to shut down in order to secure some wins.
With so many star offensive players set to take on the Cowboys in 2024, let's take a look at the best of the best.
Who are the best offensive players the Cowboys will face each week?
Week 1: Amari Cooper (@Cleveland Browns)
If Nick Chubb were certain to return to his pre-injury form, he would undoubtedly be the best offensive player on the Browns. However, having Amari Cooper as your top offensive weapon is not a bad consolation prize.
Cowboys fans will forever question the front office's decision to trade Cooper, especially given the minimal draft capital they received in return. In his first two years with the Browns, Cooper set a career-high in receiving touchdowns in his first season and a career-high in receiving yards in his second season.
While trading Cooper seemed like a bonehead move, it has certainly worked out well for him.
Week 2: Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints)
Chris Olave has quickly proven his worth, becoming one of the most promising young receivers in the league. In his rookie season, he led the team in receiving yards and consistently made big plays.
In his second year, he improved both his yards and touchdowns. Saints fans have a lot to be excited about with Olave, as he continues to develop and solidify his role as a top wideout in the NFL.
Week 3: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)
Lamar Jackson, the man who outshined Dak Prescott for the MVP award last season, is one of the toughest players in the NFL to gameplan against. The Cowboys have historically struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks, and it doesn't help that Jackson will have the best offensive weapons of his career this year.
The Cowboys' Achilles' heel in recent seasons has been their run defense, while the Ravens excel at running the ball to set up plays for their star quarterback.
This matchup will be an early indication of whether the Cowboys have improved their run defense.
Week 4 & 13: Malik Nabers (New York Giants)
Many considered Malik Nabers the best wide receiver in this year's draft class. The Giants have a roster filled with unproven talent at the position, but there are questions about whether they have the right quarterback to maximize their potential.
However, Malik Nabers is the kind of player who can elevate the performance of his quarterback. Nabers numbers might not be eye-popping in his first year but he should be the offense's top performing player.
Week 5: George Pickens (@Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers have become known for their ability to draft wide receivers, and George Pickens is the latest example. After a standout second season where Pickens averaged 18.1 yards per reception and eclipsed 1,000 yards, he will be stepping into the number one role following the trade of Diontae Johnson.
Pickens is a constant threat to make big plays, and that threat looms even larger after the team upgraded at quarterback by signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields.
Week 6: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)
Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL last season, earning an All-Pro selection. In the Cowboys and Lions' epic 20-19 showdown, St. Brown caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Trevon Diggs wasn't available for that game, but his presence should significantly impact slowing St. Brown down when the two teams face off in 2024.
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: Christian McCaffrey (@San Francisco 49ers)
The 49ers boast an array of offensive weapons, making it impossible to focus on just one. However, it would be wise to start by slowing down the league's best running back, Christian McCaffrey.
Once labeled "injury prone" in Carolina, McCaffrey has become an ironman in San Francisco, missing just one game over the past two seasons. A triple threat who can run, catch, and even throw, McCaffrey was the bell-cow for the NFC's best team and arguably the real MVP last season.
Week 9: Bijan Robinson (@Atlanta Falcons)
Hopefully, the Falcons are ready to take the training wheels off Bijan Robinson because Bijan clearly is. Despite the Falcons often featuring his teammate Tyler Allgeier, Robinson amassed over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and scored eight total touchdowns last season.
The decision to share the workload might have been a smart one, considering the Falcons were not ready to compete and the physical toll the running back position takes.
NFL fans have seen a glimpse of what Robinson can do, and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes the league’s best running back.
Week 10 & 17: A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles)
A.J. Brown has firmly established himself as one of the league's premier wide receivers since being traded to the Eagles, averaging over 1,450 receiving yards per season. His physicality and playmaking ability have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. His performance has seen a slight dip in his four career games against the Cowboys, where he hasn't been as dominant.
Despite this, the Cowboys will need to bring their A-game to contain Brown. Given his ability to break open a game at any moment, Dallas' defense must focus on limiting his impact to have their best chance at a win.
Week 11: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)
The hype for the Cowboys vs. Texans Battle of Texas has never been bigger, especially with C.J. Stroud and Micah Parsons seemingly inseparable this offseason.
The two have engaged in constant banter, frequently dissing each other about their current NFL teams and former college teams. After clashing in the NBA All-Star Game, they’re now set to face off in the NFL, the sport they both prefer.
When they meet on the field, these friends will quickly turn into rivals in what promises to be an exciting and competitive battle.
Week 12 & 18: Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders
Despite Terry McLaurin surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons, he has struggled against the Cowboys.
McLaurin averages just 53 yards per game in his nine matchups against Dallas, and either Trevon Diggs or DaRon Bland has often come away with an interception when they face off against him.
Week 14: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinatti Bengals)
Only time will tell whether the Cowboys will face the best version of the Bengals. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have struggled to stay on the field, but when healthy, they have been one of the most formidable QB-WR duos in the NFL.
It would be electrifying to see the Cowboys' cornerback duo go up against the Bengals' WR duo with a fully healthy Burrow.
Week 15: Adam Thielen (@Carolina Panthers)
Adam Thielen reintroduced himself to the league by surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2018. Thielen was Bryce Young's top weapon last season and is expected to remain a key target at least at the start of the 2024 season.
The Panthers have bolstered their roster through the draft with promising additions at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, so Thielen may see a decline in his workload as Young develops chemistry with these new weapons.
Week 16: Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Mike Evans holds the NFL record for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career, with 10, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Starting his two-year extension this season, Evans is coming off his third-best year in yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns.
He has developed a strong connection with Baker Mayfield and looks poised to set even more NFL records in the coming years.
