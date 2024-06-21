Dallas Cowboys 'run a serious risk' of losing Dak Prescot in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys are playing a dangerous game with Dak Prescott.
The team's star quarterback is set to hit free agency at the end of the season if he is not inked to a lucrative contract extension.
Dallas has played the waiting game with Prescott, and it has already backfired. Trevor Lawrence's $275 million deal reset the quarterback market and drove up Prescott's price.
Because of that, ESPN.com notes "the Cowboys run a serious risk of losing him for nothing in 2025."
Despite the rising cost, the report notes it would not be wise for Dallas to move on.
Let's finish with this simple answer: No. There are reasons to be worried about Dallas' chances of competing with such an expensive core. Prescott's lack of playoff success has to be disappointing. There's an argument to be made that teams should be more aggressive moving on from anyone who isn't an MVP-caliber quarterback given how much of a savings they can realize by going with an option on a rookie deal, although Prescott did just finish second in that balloting.- Bill Barnwell, ESPN
With the Cowboys also needing to sign star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to new deals, they will have to do some salary cap wizardry if they want to keep the trio together in Big D.
It's not going to come easy.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season as he sets out to exceed his 2023 numbers and prove he deserves the largest contract in NFL history.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.