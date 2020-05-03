Cowboys 1st + 10: Why Andy Dalton? Plus Top 10 Stories Of the Week

In this edition of First and 10, I applaud the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to sign Andy Dalton to a contract to back up Dak Prescott. ... and to explain some of the history that got us here. Plus the Top 10 Cowboys stories of the week ...

1) ANDY APPLAUSE

So I spent most of Friday writing this edition of First and 10. My first topic is always how I feel about a particular issue that deals with the Cowboys. My topic for this column - I swear - was supposed to be “It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to sign a legitimate backup quarterback.” I even mentioned Andy Dalton by name as an option.

Well, on Saturday night, the Cowboys got the deal done with Dalton. And our Matt Galatzan and Mike Fisher were there with the story, of course.

It’s a remarkable amount of kismet, not because I was writing about this very topic the same weekend it happened, but the fact that the Cowboys did it at all. The past three seasons the Cowboys have made do with what they had behind Prescott (namely Cooper Rush) and I was beginning to wonder if the Cowboys and Jerry Jones had forgotten his past.

At times, Jones has done a tremendous job having a quarterback with experience behind his starter. Remember back in the Super Bowl days with Troy Aikman? Players like Steve Beuerlein, Rodney Peete, Bernie Kosar and Wade Wilson served as Aikman’s backup (and that doesn’t even include Jason Garrett, who was a No. 3 quarterback for a good portion of his Cowboys tenure). For Tony Romo, players like Brad Johnson, Kyle Orton, Brandon Weeden and Matt Cassel wore the headset behind Romo (and at times played for Romo due to injury).

Aikman’s punishment taken in his first two years in the NFL prompted Jones and coach Jimmy Johnson to want a safety net behind him. Once it was clear Romo had his own injury history, Jones gravitated away from an unreliable Stephen McGee and toward veteran quarterbacks who had the experience to mind the store in the short term (unfortunately, most of Romo’s injuries were not short-term).

Earlier this week I heard a cavalcade of NFL analysts talk about the Dallas Cowboys as title contenders, and that has to excite every Cowboys fan out there. Cowboys fans are starving for more than a great season that ends with maybe a playoff win. A fruitful offseason in free agency and the draft have bolstered major needs for this team. Yes, certain things have to come together. But when I look at this team on paper, I get the sense that there is a real possibility these Cowboys COULD make a run.

So, if things come together, they’re a contender, right? But it also made me think about what could derail this season. Many things could. So I made a list of the things that COULD derail this season for Dallas (not including COVID-19). So then I prioritized the list and there’s one potential thing could derail this season that rises to the top.

A major injury to Prescott.

Other injuries could create issues, of course. But losing Prescott for, say, half the season, quite frankly, could do the Cowboys in when you consider what quarterbacks were behind him before Saturday night. Or do you want to go into a game with Rush, Clayton Thorson or Ben DiNucci as the starting quarterback?

Yeah, didn’t think so. Ezekiel Elliott and that offensive line can only do so much.

Prescott has been remarkably durable. He’s started every game of his four-year career. But durability has a shelf life, as we all know. And it only takes one hit to end a career and start another. Ask Romo about that.

Jones needed to head that potential off at the pass, and signing Dalton helps considerably. Jones has to know his window to raise a Lombardi Trophy once again is closing. Not his team’s window. HIS window. Now, having a veteran backup like Dalton doesn’t guarantee that the Cowboys will win a championship next season. But it lessens the potential impact of a Prescott injury and can help keep the ship afloat until Prescott returns.

The Bengals cut Dalton after the NFL Draft. The former TCU quarterback was on the market and won 70 games with a franchise that reached the playoffs four times, where he led them to one win each postseason. In a pinch, Dalton can keep things together for a week or two, perhaps more. And he doesn’t impact the Cowboys’ long-term plans at the position, either ahead of him (Prescott) or behind him.

The time to strike was now, and Jones and the Cowboys got it done. A round of applause for the Cowboys on getting this done.

And by the way, this signing in no means is meant to put pressure on Prescott. It's insurance. Nothing more. Prescott is the starter. Dalton is the backup. Period. Unless there is an injury. There is no competition here.

2) ALL THIS OVER A JERSEY NUMBER?

Remember a week ago when new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wanted to wear No. 10? Well, that didn’t last long. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones basically said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if he wore No. 88?”

Well …

The story caused quite the stir on Twitter after our Mike Fisher posted the story. Some said let Lamb wear the number that he wants, some said that Lamb assuming No. 88 was the right thing to do.

In fact, two former Cowboys wide receivers that wore the same number weighed in.

Dez Bryant’s reaction was ‘Be you and be great.’

Michael Irvin’s reaction was ”I ain't talking about ‘I like this kid,' - I love this kid.”

As most Cowboys fans know, that’s a big number to live up to. One player that wore that number is in the Hall of Fame (Irvin), and one player who wore that number should be (Drew Pearson).

3) MY COWBOYS DRAFT GRADE

After the 2020 NFL Draft ended, I went to work to grade the Cowboys’ portion of the draft, and, frankly, it’s the best possible grade one could hand out. But what made this draft a ‘Grade A’ draft? Get the deep dive right here.

4) BEST COAST COWBOYS WEIGHS IN ON THE DRAFT

Does Cowboys Nation get to be excited when virtually every single smart national NFL Draft analyst is handing out stellar grades for what Dallas just did?

OK, how about if in the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning dive into a full review on the Dallas Cowboys haul in the 2020 NFL Draft. ... and hand out wildly wonderful analysis?

After the pleasantries, the guys begin by giving their overarching thoughts on the draft. Both guys marvel at the value Dallas collected at each pick while acknowledging the role luck played into everything.

After that, the guys dive into their analysis of each pick, starting with Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb. Landon describes Lamb’s potential role in the offense while John gives a quick and dirty scouting report on Dallas new WR. The guys take another moment to marvel at how Lamb fell right into the Cowboys lap.

Click here to get more of the podcast. ... and if you want more?

Yup. Freshly-baked. Another Best Coast pod on Jaylon and Chido and ch-ch-changes.

5) AND THE CREDIT FOR THE COWBOYS’ DRAFT GOES TO…

It was a unique NFL Draft. Everything was virtual. Jerry Jones drafted from his yacht. And after the draft the Cowboys had, people wanted to dispense credit, and for good reason.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones declared it the team’s best draft in 15 years. But should the credit go to Jones? Top player evaluator and draft board guru Will McClay? COO Stephen Jones? All of the Cowboys’ scouts?

Well, Stephen Jones told everyone who his MVP was, and when you think about, this perfect storm of an NFL Draft held virtually and a reliance on scouting and tape evaluation over in-person interactions allowed one particular Cowboys personnel person to rise to the top.

Click here for the story from Mike Fisher.

6) COWBOYS SIGN OFFENSIVE LINEMAN FROM MEXICO

Did you know that Mexico has college football? I did, but then again I edit the College Football America Yearbook every year, and we have a page devoted to Mexican College Football. But the Dallas Cowboys dipped into that talent pool through the International Player Pathway Program, as Isaac Alarcon will be with the Cowboys through training camp and will vie for a practice squad spot for 2020.

Our Bri Amaranthus had the story earlier this week.

7) TRYING TO FIGURE OUT THE PATH TO THE 2020 SEASON

Everyone inside and outside the NFL is devoting tons of energy trying to figure out how best to plan for a 2020 NFL season. But, by now, we know what the NFL schedule looks like for the upcoming season, right? Yep, that’s correct. But COVID-19 is forcing the NFL to consider contingency plans — "what-if's — that according to insider Peter King could mean a 14-game schedule or a 12-game schedule or changed even more drastic.

What other potential plans are the NFL considering? Our Mike Fisher rounded them up earlier this week, and as he found out, there are plenty of options being considered.

By the way, the NFL said recently that it wanted to release the schedule next week. But, as one might expect, that’s a fluid situation.

8) COWBOYS UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

The Dallas Cowboys were out there last Saturday night drumming up undrafted free agents to join the team, once the 2020 NFL Draft ended. On the list were a pair of TCU running backs, another James Madison player and a Kansas pass rusher. Take a look at the entire list here, which includes our complete draft tracker from last weekend.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Arif Hasan ranked the undrafted free-agent classes for the 2020 NFL Draft class, and guess which team topped the list?

9) CELEBRATING THE COWBOYS’ 60TH

The Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their 60th season in the NFL in 2020 and Richie Whitt is counting down the 60 biggest moments in franchise history. Here’s the link to the full list.

10) TWEET OF THE WEEK

It took CeeDee Lamb less than a week to claim an endorsement. That’s the power of being a first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys.

Wanna talk Cowboys? Kick it around in our Cowboys+ Community ... and Hit up Postins on Twitter at @PostinsPostcard and Mike Fisher on Twitter @FishSports