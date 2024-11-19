Cowboy Roundup: Fan reaction to latest loss, Escaping Dak's contract
Well, here we are again, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team put up another stinker in primetime, losing 34-10 to the Houston Texans. Will Jerry Jones finally take the hint?
Mike McCarthy should put his phone on airplane mode today, because the right call is to just cut ties now and put everyone out of their misery.
Sure, injuries didn't help anything, but neither did Jerry Jones.
McCarthy was set up for failure entering the season and it all played out in real time. But, buckle up, because the Cowboys are into their stretch of three games in ten days. It only gets worse from here.
In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making waves online.
Cowboys fans react to team's latest disappointing outing
Cowboys Nation is fed up. It's understandable after the year of disappointment, but what exactly are the fans saying? Blogging the Boys put together some of the best fan reaction from Monday night.
How can the Cowboys escape Dak Prescott's contract?
In a new mock draft from The Cowboys Wire, the Cowboys start their plan to escape the misguided contract given to Dak Prescott.