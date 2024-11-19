Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Fan reaction to latest loss, Escaping Dak's contract

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, November 19.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Well, here we are again, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team put up another stinker in primetime, losing 34-10 to the Houston Texans. Will Jerry Jones finally take the hint?

Mike McCarthy should put his phone on airplane mode today, because the right call is to just cut ties now and put everyone out of their misery.

Sure, injuries didn't help anything, but neither did Jerry Jones.

McCarthy was set up for failure entering the season and it all played out in real time. But, buckle up, because the Cowboys are into their stretch of three games in ten days. It only gets worse from here.

In the meantime, let's check out some headlines making waves online.

Cowboys fans react to team's latest disappointing outing

Dallas Cowboys fan
Dallas Cowboys fans awaiting the team to come out of the tunnel before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Cowboys Nation is fed up. It's understandable after the year of disappointment, but what exactly are the fans saying? Blogging the Boys put together some of the best fan reaction from Monday night.

How can the Cowboys escape Dak Prescott's contract?

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stands on crutches before the game against the Houston Texans. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In a new mock draft from The Cowboys Wire, the Cowboys start their plan to escape the misguided contract given to Dak Prescott.

