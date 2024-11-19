4 takeaways from Cowboys' unsurprising loss to the Texans
The Dallas Cowboys dropped their seventh game of the season as the Houston Texans came into Jerry's world on Monday night and handed the team a 34-10 loss. The loss was expected, as the Cowboys are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
It still doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt all the same.
Here are four takeaways from the Cowboys primetime loss.
1. Expected Quarterback Play
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush had more mere interceptions than he had great pass attempts. The backup has been thrust into the position of being the offensive leader for this team, and his abilities can only take this team so far.
Rush threw the ball 55 times, completing 32 of his attempts for 338 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys quarterback had just one interception but could have easily ended this game with four.
RELATED: AT&T Stadium suffers another mishap ahead of Cowboys-Texans MNF clash
2. Lack Of Discipline
It wasn't just the Cowboys; it seemed as if a penalty flag was thrown after every play in this game. However, a team that is already on its last leg cannot be this undisciplined in such a massive game. The Cowboys were penalized nine times for 66 yards. That doesn't smell like a recipe for success.
3. The Dowdle Experience
It has been harped about all season, but the Cowboys do not have a running game, and making Rico Dowdle the scapegoat by making him the 'official' number one running back in the backfield doesn't help matters. Dowdle finished with 28 yards on 10 carries, in a game where the running attack never had a chance since the team had to play from behind.
4. Expecting Disappointment
Cowboys fans didn't expect much on Monday night. However, the team kept it just close enough that maybe, just maybe, there would be a miracle on the big stage. Once again, the team took those dreams and shattered them when a fumble returned for a touchdown by the Texans to open the fourth quarter put the nail in the Cowboys' coffin.
