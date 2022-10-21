Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Lions 'Trap'? Coach Mike McCarthy Not Falling For It; Practice Update

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't underestimating Detroit after its 1-4 start, and he isn't buying it as a "trap game."

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, and head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking Dan Campbell's team lightly. In fact, he's emphasizing the opposite.

"I don't view it as a trap game," McCarthy said, almost defiantly. "We haven't played these guys in a number of years. ... They have six players on their roster (remaining) since then, so this is a prime example of what an uncommon opponent looks like.''

"We don't fall into the trap of looking at the record." 

At 4-2, what McCarthy's Cowboys are trying to do is overcome last week's loss at Philadelphia while riding the emotional wave of QB Dak Prescott's return to the field after a five-week absence due to thumb surgery. ... all part of a healthy Friday injury report from The Star.

That, and highlighting the things Detroit can do to beat you.

"This is an offense that's been extremely productive this season so far,'' McCarthy said of the Lions. "If you look at their players. The offensive line, the running backs, the perimeter, the quarterback. This is an extremely challenging offense for us. (And their) special teams may be the best we've competed against this year.''

McCarthy did leave off offering too much praise of a Lions defense that gives up 28 points every week. But he's right about what the Detroit offense can do - Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift are the two runners who can cause problems for a Dallas team that four times in six games has given up over 100 rushing yards - as he calls them "a great combination - 'Thunder and Lightning.''

Add McCarthy's comments to those of his players, and it's clear the coach's message is being heard inside the building in advance of Week 7.

Said Ezekiel Elliott, representing the offense: "I think stats are stats, it's still pro football. They're still pros, they still have great players. They might have been last the first six weeks, but they can come out Sunday and play out of their minds. So you gotta prepare like that."

Said Micah Parsons, representing the defense: "We just emphasize 'Shark Week.' No matter what's out there, you're going to beat them up. That's what we are emphasizing this week. We just got to go do it. The next thing you know it's just execution. It's (always) 'Shark Week."

