Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 1: CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams, Cowboys D/ST

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off their 2026 campaign on Sunday night with an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys enter this season with a clean bill of health, so guys like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Javonte Williams are both set to play.

As for the Cowboys' defense, there is hope going into 2026 that the unit will be much-improved after what was a dreadful 2025 performance.

When it comes to fantasy football, here's our advice for Lamb, Williams and the Cowboys' D/ST for Week 1.

CeeDee Lamb start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb had a down season in 2025 because of injury, but he was still highly productive, even with George Pickens being legitimate competition for targets.

Lamb finished with 1,077 yards and three scores, which is made more impressive by the fact that he missed three games and exited a few others early.

According to Fantasy Pros, Lamb finished as WR12 overall in fantasy points per game and is very much still in the WR1 tier.

Lamb's last full game against the Giants in Week 2 of last season was a productive one, with the veteran wideout grabbing 12 balls for 112 yards. Lamb is a locked-in WR1 this week and every week until he proves otherwise.

Verdict: Start

Javonte Williams start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was one of a few Cowboys offensive players to post a career-best performance last season. Williams posted career-highs in rushing yards (1,201), rushing scores (11) and total touchdowns (13).

Ultimately, Williams finished as RB12 overall, and that was with him missing one game at the end of the season. He's very much in the RB1 conversation entering Week 1.

While a lot of teams are moving to a committee approach at running back these days, Dallas is not one of those teams, as Brian Schottenheimer confirmed Williams is slated for another bellcow workload in 2025.

“Javonte is our bell cow. The other guys are certainly gonna play, but Javonte is one of those guys that the stronger he gets is based off how many carries he gets," Schottenheimer said.

The Giants were one of the worst teams in the NFL against the run last season, and now they don't have Dexter Lawrence, who they traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams is primed for a huge performance to begin the season and is a must-start player this week. And, truth be told, he's an every-week starter until further notice.

Verdict: Start

Cowboys D/ST start or sit advice

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' D/ST in 2025 wasn't even worth mentioning after the team's defense was the league's worst in 2025. However, the Cowboys have undergone significant changes this offseason.

Dallas has made improvements at every level of the defense with the additions of Rashan Gary and Von Miller at edge rusher, Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham at linebacker, and Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke and Cobie Durant in the secondary.

There's also a new defensive coordinator in town in Christian Parker, who should be more competent than Matt Eberflus.

All that said, we're still not trusting the Cowboys' D/ST in lineups this week, even in a potential plus matchup against the Giants. We simply need to see it to believe the Cowboys' defense is improved.

We would, however, keep the Cowboys' D/ST on our radar as a potential waiver add in the coming weeks.

Verdict: Sit