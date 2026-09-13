Joey Porter Jr. Trade Rumor Gives Cowboys Opening to Make Deal With Steelers

If the Dallas Cowboys are looking to make one more significant addition to their cornerbacks room, they might have an avenue to do so with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, contract talks between Porter Jr. and the Steelers remain at a standstill.

Adding to that, the NFL insiders report that Porter is open to playing elsewhere, and the possibility remains that a trade happens early in the season.

"Sources say Porter, who had previously requested a trade from the Steelers , is open to playing elsewhere, and an early-season trade is very possible," Schefter and Rapoport reported.

The Steelers, it seems, "have been open to listening to offers for Poter," the report adds, "but there has not been notable interest" when it comes to Pittsburgh's asking price, which is a "premium draft pick" that could be a first-round selection.

Why Cowboys could trade for Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cowboys' cornerbacks situation figures to be better this season after the addition of Cobie Durant and with Shavon Revel looking like a better player this offseason, there is still little certainty at the position in Dallas.

We have to see it to believe it with Revel, and DaRon Bland is a question mark himself after a few years of poor play and injury issues.

While a first-round pick might seem steep, we can't rule out Jerry Jones springing for such a deal if the opportunity presents itself. After all, Jones has made it quite clear he's willing to deal.

"I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today," Jones told the media in July. "As to a player, to give you an idea about what I'd invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day? I would."

Jones reiterated his stance to do more to improve the defense just last week.

“The best way for me to answer that is not timing -wise, right on something this morning or this week, but if you look at it generally speaking, we’re in play. And that’s the best way to describe it,” Jones said.

Of course, any trade for Porter would have to come in tandem with a new contract, but the Cowboys are in position to be able to get something done, which Jones has alluded to, although not specifically as it pertains to Porter.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The timing is conspicuously obvious. But yeah, we could use it for this year's team. The cap is fungible, it laps over into multi-years, 3 or 4 on parts that you make available," Jones said.

"That's hard to put your finger on. But that does show that we have really viable, serious room financially to make a trade if we wanted to right now," he added.

The Cowboys currently have $23.3 million in cap space, so they have the space to get something done now, and they can figure things out down the road.

Dallas is also equipped with first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, and they have their second- and third-round selections in those years, also. Perhaps Dallas can give up a lesser pick than what Pittsburgh is looking for by throwing in one of their corners.

With the means and motivation, don't be surprised if the Cowboys at least inquire about a trade, and they're in position to pull one off, too.

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