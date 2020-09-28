Cowboys Give Away Game In Seattle, Fall to Seahawks 38-31

The Dallas Cowboys have had a flair for the dramatic so far during the 2020 season.

Most of that drama has been the result of nothing more than their own mistakes, and their inability to start a game on the right foot.

This Sunday was no different, with Dallas falling 38-31 to the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field and a multitude of easily avoidable mistakes playing a major role along the way.

The simple fact of the matter is, Dallas had every opportunity to win on Sunday afternoon, but thanks to two missed extra points, a missed two-point conversion, 10 penalties for 59 yards, and three turnovers, the Cowboys once again found themselves on the wrong side of the result.

It has been a problem that has plagued them throughout their first three games of the season, and with every passing week, it seems as though this could be the expectation for this team for the remaining 13 games.

To make things worse for Dallas, not only do the injuries keep piling up (offensive Terence Steele had to leave the game forcing Zack Martin to play right tackle), but the defense seems to be making little to no improvement from a week to week basis.

As a team, the Seahawks accumulated 412 yards of offense, including 117 yards rushing, and had 23 first downs.

Russell Wilson, who has been arguably the NFL's MVP through three weeks, absolutely dissected the Cowboys defense on Sunday, throwing for a video-game-like five touchdown passes while completing 27 of 40 passes for 315 yards along the way.

Most of that production went to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, respectively, with Lockett catching nine passes for 100 yards and three scores, and Metcalf bringing in four receptions for 110 yards and another touchdown. Wilson's fifth touchdown pass went to reserve tight end, Jacob Hollister.

Dallas was able to show up offensively, and despite three turnovers, ran up 522 yards of offense on 14 possessions with 27 first downs.

Prescott, who set a Cowboys record for being the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for over 400 yards in two straight games, finished the afternoon completing 37-57 passes for 472 yards and three scores, to go along with a pair of interceptions.

Cedric Wilson and Michael Gallup led the way for Dallas on the receiving end, with Wilson grabbing five balls for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while Gallup added a monster six catches for 138 yards and another touchdown.

Elliott, on the other hand, had a tough time getting things going, carrying the ball 14 times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, thanks to all of those mistakes, the missed opportunities, and the bone-headed decision making, Dallas sits at 1-2 on the year.

The good thing for the Cowboys is that they have a three-game homestand ahead of them, facing three teams that missed the playoffs in 2019.

The bad news for Dallas is that, barring some out of character free agent signings, things are not going to get better anytime soon.

Either way, the Cowboys will have a lot of work to do before next Sunday, because Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr, and a talented 2-1 Cleveland Browns team will be heading to Arlington eager for the opportunity to face the drowning Dallas defense.