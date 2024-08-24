Cowboys vs Chargers, NFL Preseason: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys officially wrap up their 2024 NFL preseason campaign on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium.
It's an important team for both teams because it is the final chance to see your players on the field before making crucial cuts to round out the final 53-man roster.
For players, it could be the last opportunity to ever step onto an NFL field, while for others it could be the game that catipults you into becoming a longtime NFL veteran.
It's make or break for everyone on the field.
With so much to look forward to, here is all of the information you need to tune in so you don't miss a second of the action.
Cowboys vs. Chargers, NFL Preseason Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: NFL Network
Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 33.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Chargers Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo also includes NFL Network in every plan, which offers every NFL fan access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round and select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows all week long.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
