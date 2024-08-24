Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Chargers, NFL Preseason: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers wrap up their 2024 NFL preseason campaigns on Saturday, August 24. Here is all of the information you need to tune in.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley (left) talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the game as photographer Ashley Landis (center) watches at SoFi Stadium.
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley (left) talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the game as photographer Ashley Landis (center) watches at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys officially wrap up their 2024 NFL preseason campaign on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to AT&T Stadium.

It's an important team for both teams because it is the final chance to see your players on the field before making crucial cuts to round out the final 53-man roster.

MORE: 7 players to watch in Dallas Cowboys' NFL preseason finale vs Chargers

For players, it could be the last opportunity to ever step onto an NFL field, while for others it could be the game that catipults you into becoming a longtime NFL veteran.

It's make or break for everyone on the field.

With so much to look forward to, here is all of the information you need to tune in so you don't miss a second of the action.

MORE: 7 Cowboys playing for a roster spot in preseason finale

Cowboys vs. Chargers, NFL Preseason Week 3: TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys helmet
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: Stream 1 |  Stream 2

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 33.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Chargers Online

Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboys
Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; guard Andrew Nembhard (19) warms up against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo also includes NFL Network in every plan, which offers every NFL fan access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round and select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows all week long.

The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.

Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News