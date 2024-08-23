7 players to watch in Dallas Cowboys' NFL preseason finale vs Chargers
After an impressive showing last Saturday night in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the team returns home to close out the 2024 preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers, then will look ahead to the start of the regular season.
Saturday's preseason clash is the final stand for players vying for a spot on the 2024 Dallas Cowboys roster.
It's their last chance to prove they have what it takes to wear the star and represent America's Team.
With that being said, here are seven players to watch in Saturday's preseason battle.
WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
The Cowboys' sixth wide receiver spot was a fierce duel between rookie Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Moreno-Cropper throughout training camp.
However, last week's preseason game was a turning point. Flournoy shone brightly, while Cropper unfortunately faltered, quite literally. A dropped pass and a critical fumble on a punt return might have tipped the scales against Cropper.
The Cowboys' final roster decisions could hinge on special teams contributions, and this error might prove costly. Nevertheless, the upcoming Chargers game presents Cropper with a final opportunity for redemption.
A stellar performance could still salvage his chances, but the odds are stacked against him. The battle for the WR6 spot is far from over, but Flournoy now holds a significant advantage.
OT Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton's early exit Wednesday with a sore knee casts a shadow over his availability for the Chargers game. While he's the projected starting left tackle for Week 1, his absence could mean Asim Richards steps in.
Interestingly, when asked about standout players in camp, Jones highlighted the entire offensive line, praising their depth and potential. This young group up front is generating excitement, reinforcing the Cowboys' reputation for picking top-tier offensive linemen in the first round.
Regardless of Saturday's game, Guyton is the left tackle of the future and the Cowboys' most important player on offense, not named Dak Prescott.
RB Deuce Vaughn
Deuce Vaughn's performance against the Raiders reminded everyone of his potential. While the competition at running back will be tough, it appears that Elliott, Dowdle, and Luepke are safe.
With possibly only one spot left, it looks like there will be a showdown between Vaughn and Freeman.
DE Carl Lawson
The Dallas Cowboys fortified their defensive line by recently acquiring seasoned defensive end Carl Lawson.
Lawson, now part of a formidable pass-rushing rotation that includes Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland, is eager to make an immediate impact.
Although a minor back issue sidelined him for the Cowboys' second preseason game, Lawson, now fully recovered, is brimming with confidence. He believes this season presents a golden opportunity to showcase his peak performance, a testament to his relentless pursuit of physical excellence.
The upcoming Saturday game will offer a tantalizing preview of Lawson's capabilities, a chance for him to validate the high expectations surrounding his arrival in Dallas.
DT Mazi Smith
Mazi Smith missed the Vegas trip due to an allergic reaction to milk. The experienced player remained calm and understood the situation. He's back in practice and ready for Saturday's game. The Cowboys expect more from their previous first-round pick this season.
Despite recent additions to the defensive tackle position, a standout performance from Smith on Saturday would set a positive tone for the regular season.
QB Trey Lance
Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones confirmed earlier this week that Trey Lance will be a part of the Cowboys' 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 regular season.
Lance delivered an impressive performance last Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys' second-year quarterback completed 15 out of 23 passes for 151 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had 7 carries for 34 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in the 27-12 victory.
The backup quarterback has shown a lot of optimism in the preseason so far. While his spot on the roster is secured, he could still potentially challenge Cooper Rush for the primary backup role behind Dak Prescott.
C Cooper Beebe
Cooper Beebe's preseason performance has been a game-changer. Starting camp as a backup, he now has a real chance at Week 1 starting duties.
His standout play in the first game opened doors, and he's taken every chance to shine with the first team. If he maintains his snapping accuracy, this former Kansas State guard could be anchoring the Cowboys' offensive line for the foreseeable future.
