Cowboys Micah Parsons: 'No Question,' 'No Beef' with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice

Ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, should Micah Parsons - arguably the Dallas Cowboys' best player - have "beef" with the franchise's biggest rival?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - a native of Harrisburg, Pa. - is set to head back to his home state Sunday night for a divisional bout with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The 123rd edition of the headed rivalry brings with it some heavy stakes, as Dallas aims for 5-1 and potentially first place in the NFC East. 

And as arguably the best player on "America's Team," many might expect Parsons to take pride in spearheading some of the trash talk leading up to the prime-time matchup. Former Eagle and current Cowboy Jason Peters has called out Philly fans directly while Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has playfully said "F the Cowboys!" Surely Parsons should follow suit. 

But even one of the league's most bruising pass-rushers - who is currently tied for the league-lead with six sacks - has a soft spot for his home state. 

"I (have) no beef with Philly, man," Parsons said. "I'm a PA guy. I love Philly, I love Pittsburgh, I love all parts of PA."

Parsons grew up in the state capitol two hours away from Lincoln Financial Field and played collegiately for the Penn State Nittany Lions for two seasons. One could say he bleeds Pennsylvania through and through. 

Not necessarily an ideal connection for the face of the Cowboys. He even went as far to say that Eagles veteran right tackle Lane Johnson "is a friend of (his)." 

Siding with the enemy? Some Cowboys fans might think "How could he?!" But Parsons hardly sees things as being that dramatic. He's leaving the hoo-hah up to the people in the stands. After all, things will hardly be friendly when Johnson and Parsons go head-to-head at the point of attack on the right side of the line on Sunday night.  

"I wasn't really into the rivalries with New York, Philly, Cowboys, you know how that go," he said. "I'm pretty neutral."

This neutrality could pay major dividends against a rowdy Philly crowd that will be ready for one of the biggest games of the season. But in the comfort of his home state, Parsons will hardly be breaking his concentration. His shared love and passion for the city and state comes with a level of understanding for the expected raunchiness of Eagles fans. 

"That's what we love about the game though, the passion that the fans come with," Parsons said. "That's what it's about. I can't be mad at someone for being passionate about something they love." 

Parsons, tied for the NFL lead in sacks with six, is nursing a groin injury this week. (He got a DNP on Wednesday but was upgraded to "limited'' on Thursday.) But he said there is "no question'' he will play Sunday night.

So, "no question.'' And "no beef.''

The Cowboys and Eagles were playing for playoff position and bragging rights the last time they met in Week 18 of last season. Dallas ended up with a convincing 51-26 win. 

Parsons was unable to play in that game as he rested for the NFC Wild Card matchup that came and went for the Cowboys a week later. He did, however, play a disruptive role in Dallas' 41-21 blowout over Philly in Week 3 at AT&T Stadium.

But now with the Eagles standing as arguably the best team in the league through five weeks, Parsons will need to bring out a little bit of that fiery side for this all-important rivalry matchup in a place he's all too familiar with. 

Dallas and Philadelphia kickoff at 7:20 p.m. CT on Sunday Night Football. 

