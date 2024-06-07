Zack Martin, Tyler Smith heap praise on Cowboys rookie offensive linemen
The Dallas Cowboys took much criticism this offseason when they didn't try to retain Tyron Smith or Tyler Biadasz. With their starting left tackle and center exiting in free agency, the Cowboys had a couple of huge holes to fill and minimal draft capital.
Somehow, they managed to pull it off and enter OTAs with a decent enough roster. Thanks to a draft day trade, the front office traded pick No. 24 for No. 29 and No. 73, which is where they landed Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma and Cooper Beebe from Kansas State.
Guyton is expected to start at left tackle and Beebe is moving from guard to center. They also took Louisiana's Nathan Thomas in the final round, with expectations that he could be a swing tackle down the road.
It's still early in the developmental process for each rookie, but they've made fans of the veterans they'll be working with.
Former first-round picks Tyler Smith and Zack Martin praised all three rookies when speaking with the media following a mandatory minicamp practice. Smith said he's been "blown away" by their talent.
As far as the o-line room goes… I’ve been blown away. We went out and got great athletes, great football players in Coop, Tyler and Nathan.- Tyler Smith on rookie linemen
Martin, who is the veteran of the group, focused on the athletic ability Guyton possessed and the power Thomas and Beebe bring to the table.
These guys can play. Tyler can move. Nate and Coop are big, strong guys. Physical guys inside. These guys are going to help us for sure.- Zack Martin on rookie linemen
Again, it's early and we won't know exactly what these guys bring to the table until they take the field against an opposing NFL team. That doesn't mean it's not encouraging, especially given the odds they faced of putting together a decent starting unit when entering the draft.
Throw in the recent praise for linebacker Marist Liufau and the Cowboys might have another impressive class of rookies on their hands.