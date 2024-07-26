Cowboys players hilariously choose what Olympic sport they would compete in
The 2024 Paris Olympics got underway on Friday, July 26. So naturally, the Dallas Cowboys social media team decided to get in on the action. The crew broke out their incredibly small microphone and asked several players which sport they would compete in if they were part of the Olympic games.
Each answer was fantastic, especially when the player had no experience in the sport they picked.
DeMarvion Overshown, for example, kicked things off by saying he would compete in the javelin throw. He admitted he's never done it but he's "good at throwing rocks."
Chuma Edoga then followed up by saying he would choose skateboarding since he "played Skate 3 growing up."
Arguably the two greatest responses had to come from rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy and defensive end Sam Williams. Flournoy said he would compete in the high jump, adding that he's "pretty bouncy" while saying so with a smile and a small bounce.
Williams finished the video by changing his answer from shot put to javelin — although he picked that by saying "I want to throw the spear."
As for the answers that made sense, KaVontae Turpin picked events in track and field. Zack Martin said he would swim since he did that growing up. Of course, it would be interesting to see how he does at 315 pounds, but at least he had a background in the sport.
