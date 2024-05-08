Dallas Cowboys Release Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant
The Dallas Cowboys have made a roster move, releasing wide receiver Martavis Bryant. The decision comes after Bryant was signed to the team’s practice squad in November 2023. Despite the initial optimism surrounding his potential contribution, Bryant has not played an NFL snap since 2018 when he was with the Raiders. His career has been marred by suspensions, and at age 32, time is running out for him to reignite his NFL journey.
The Cowboys brought in Martavis Bryant as a flier late last season, hoping he could provide support as a deep-threat target. However, they never activated the ex-Steelers starter during the regular season. Other teams have reportedly shown interest in the 6-foot-4 weapon, but his stock has not reached the level it once did when he was traded for a third-round pick to the Raiders.
Bryant’s career took a downturn due to suspensions. After serving an indefinite suspension by the league, he has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. Despite his physical abilities, the lack of recent game time has hindered his chances of making a significant impact on the field.
While it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bryant get another opportunity elsewhere, he faces an uphill battle. The Cowboys’ decision to release him and bring in Zay Jones indicates that they are moving in a different direction.