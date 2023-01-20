With bad memories of an early 2021 exit to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys now have a chance at a second playoff road win with a huge dose of redemption.

FRISCO - With a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road for a date, and playoff rematch, with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Dallas looks to survive and advance in order to keep its quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years still alive.

With bad memories of an early 2021 exit to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round, the Cowboys now have a chance at a second playoff road win with a huge dose of redemption.

Quarterback Dak Prescott says last year’s loss to 49ers still motivates the Cowboys. Last year, the No. 6-seeded Niners upset the third-seeded Cowboys, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Coming off one of his finest performances, Prescott (29) is the oldest quarterback remaining in the playoffs. Meanwhile, San Francisco is led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy (23), tied with Trevor Lawrence as the youngest quarterback remaining in the playoffs.

In his playoff debut, Purdy and the Niners handled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. Purdy, who was the final pick of the 2022 draft, is undefeated (7-0) as starter. Dallas' defense is faced with the tough task vs. weapons Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

How did they get here? The Cowboys finished the season with a 12-5 record and is fresh off their first playoff road win in nearly 30 years, a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay and quarterback Tom Brady on Super Wild Card Weekend. Dallas is the fifth seed as the top Wild Card team in the NFC. The Niners finished the regular season with a 13-4 record, good for the second seed in the NFC.

INJURY UPDATE: The Cowboys do plan on having Jayron Kearse (knee) available for Sunday, but will not be having Jason Peters (hip) in the game.

The final injury/practice report for both teams is above.

FUN FACT: Prescott has recorded a passing and rushing touchdown in four consecutive postseason game, the only player in NFL history to do so.

MILESTONES: With a road win on Sunday, Dallas would tie New England (37) for the most playoff wins in NFL history. With a win against the 49ers, McCarthy would pass John Harbaugh and Pete Carroll for the third-most playoff wins (11) among active NFL head coaches, behind only Bill Belichick (31) and Andy Reid (19).

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

ODDS: Dallas is a 4-point underdog vs. the Niners.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: After the Cowboys first road playoff win in 30 years, cornerback Trevon Diggs offered Coach Mike McCarthy the "Victory Chain". McCarthy donned the chain and broke into a (viral) dance.

“I was kinda stuck in between,'' McCarthy said, "a breakdance and The Griddy.”

McCarthy suggested he has more dance moves in his arsenal for future success ...

