Best Twitter reaction to Dallas Cowboys' 2024 schedule release
The long-awaited NFL schedule release is here and the Dallas Cowboys now know their plans for the next several months.
We already knew the team would kick off the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns but now we have the rest of the schedule as well.
A few key dates include a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the New York Giants, a re-match with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 — which comes after the bye — and a season finale against Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.
Once the schedule was officially released, teams began to send out videos on social media.
The Cowboys were no exception as they prank called several opposing teams' fans, including a few well-known former players.
Some of the fans out there seemed to enjoy the release.
Others didn't agree, with one fan calling it the worst they ever did. And in all honesty, there wasn't much entertainment value here.
What's worse is someone pointed out an issue on their release. The Cowboys put their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Giants down as Sunday, Sept. 26.
Others circled games they have interest in, or ones they wished would have happened.
Then there were the record predictions and a jab about the "all-in" Cowboys.
And of course, some wanted to discuss the toughest stretches, which are always important.
There are plenty of prime time games, some high-profile re-matches, and of course, some difficult NFC East showdowns. The Cowboys schedule is here and we're now ready for the season to begin.