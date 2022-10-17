Skip to main content

Cowboys Clairvoyance: Tony Romo Predicts Exact Final Score of Bills Over Chiefs

Perhaps the Dallas Cowboys themselves could've benefitted from Tony Romo's apparent ability to see the future in the wake of a Sunday night loss.

If this whole commentary thing doesn't work out for Tony Romo, a career in Las Vegas ... be it at the over/under ledgers or the blackjack table ... could be on the horizon given his propensity for prognostication. 

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's future-telling abilities presented themselves during his Sunday showing in CBS' commentary booth at Arrowhead Stadium as Romo's prediction against the grain wound up perfectly landing when the Buffalo Bills battled the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday late afternoon. While many were expecting offensive fireworks to dominate the highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff rematch (the original get-together featuring 28 points scored over the final nine minutes of regulation), Romo saw things playing out differently. 

"This is not going to be a high-scoring game," Romo told broadcast partner Jim Nantz with five minutes left in a scoreless first quarter. "These two defenses are going to make you drive the field. The clock’s going to run a lot because they’re going to be consistently checking it down and running the football. Every once in a while, you’ll get a big play. But this is going to be a 24-20 type of a game, maybe 30 if somebody goes off.”

(Romo shared his thoughts with Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com before the game, too, in this Video Visit below) ...

Romo, in the midst of his fifth year as CBS' analyst for the network's top games, was vindicated when the Bills prevailed in the fashion he foretold: Josh Allen found Dawson Knox with just over a minute remaining in regulation for a go-ahead score and creation of a 24-20 lead before Taron Jackson intercepted Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City's response. Buffalo takeaways played a big role in the victory, as rookie Kaiir Elam previously intercepted a Mahomes pass in the end zone. The 44 points between the two teams were the second-lowest output since the 43 in Allen and Mahomes' first meeting in 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

jerry-jones-cowboys-getty
Play

Jerry Jones ‘Sexual Assault’ Case Dismissed, Court Documents Show; ‘Vague & False,’ Say Dallas Cowboys Lawyers

A lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been dismissed by a Dallas court, according to documents obtained by CowboysSI.com.

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19248238
Play

Cowboys ‘Control Everything!’ Dak Prescott’s Silver (and Blue) Lining?

Despite being third in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys are in good shape and have Dak Prescott returning soon.

By Art Garcia
cooper rush 1
Play

Cowboys ‘QB Controversy’ Killed - By Cooper Rush vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott Comeback?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush struggled in the team's 26-17 Week 6 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Logan MacDonald

Romo's former employers perhaps could've used some of his soothsaying later that night: Dallas (4-2) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday, falling by a 26-17 final to the Philadelphia Eagles. It's possible Romo will be in the building for their next game next Sunday, as Dallas hits his network's airwaves when the Detroit Lions come to visit (12 p.m. CT, CBS). 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

jerry-jones-cowboys-getty
News

Jerry Jones ‘Sexual Assault’ Case Dismissed, Court Documents Show; ‘Vague & False,’ Say Dallas Cowboys Lawyers

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19248238
News

Cowboys ‘Control Everything!’ Dak Prescott’s Silver (and Blue) Lining?

By Art Garcia
cooper rush 1
News

Cowboys ‘QB Controversy’ Killed - By Cooper Rush vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott Comeback?

By Logan MacDonald
jack desh
News

Jack Easterby, Controversial Exec, 'Parting Ways' with Houston Texans

By Cowboys Country Staff
cooper rush eagles
News

Cowboys 'Deciding Factor' Revealed by Cooper Rush as Eagles Win: Top 10 Whitty Observations

By Richie Whitt
dak warmup
News

Dak Prescott: 'That's My Plan' - Cowboys QB Return from Injury Scheduled

By Mike Fisher
C76E6B9F-A83A-4708-9B08-826B0DB4B762
News

'We Punched Back!' Cowboys Can't Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates

By Cowboys Country Staff
hurts tank
News

Cooper Rush's Dallas Cowboys Fall Short at Undefeated Eagles

By Mike Fisher