Cowboys Clairvoyance: Tony Romo Predicts Exact Final Score of Bills Over Chiefs

If this whole commentary thing doesn't work out for Tony Romo, a career in Las Vegas ... be it at the over/under ledgers or the blackjack table ... could be on the horizon given his propensity for prognostication.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's future-telling abilities presented themselves during his Sunday showing in CBS' commentary booth at Arrowhead Stadium as Romo's prediction against the grain wound up perfectly landing when the Buffalo Bills battled the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday late afternoon. While many were expecting offensive fireworks to dominate the highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff rematch (the original get-together featuring 28 points scored over the final nine minutes of regulation), Romo saw things playing out differently.

"This is not going to be a high-scoring game," Romo told broadcast partner Jim Nantz with five minutes left in a scoreless first quarter. "These two defenses are going to make you drive the field. The clock’s going to run a lot because they’re going to be consistently checking it down and running the football. Every once in a while, you’ll get a big play. But this is going to be a 24-20 type of a game, maybe 30 if somebody goes off.”

(Romo shared his thoughts with Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com before the game, too, in this Video Visit below) ...

Romo, in the midst of his fifth year as CBS' analyst for the network's top games, was vindicated when the Bills prevailed in the fashion he foretold: Josh Allen found Dawson Knox with just over a minute remaining in regulation for a go-ahead score and creation of a 24-20 lead before Taron Jackson intercepted Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City's response. Buffalo takeaways played a big role in the victory, as rookie Kaiir Elam previously intercepted a Mahomes pass in the end zone. The 44 points between the two teams were the second-lowest output since the 43 in Allen and Mahomes' first meeting in 2020.

Romo's former employers perhaps could've used some of his soothsaying later that night: Dallas (4-2) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday, falling by a 26-17 final to the Philadelphia Eagles. It's possible Romo will be in the building for their next game next Sunday, as Dallas hits his network's airwaves when the Detroit Lions come to visit (12 p.m. CT, CBS).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!