Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game.
The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
However, the run defense just got a whole lot better, as the Cowboys have acquired 6'3", 340 pound defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. Hankins has the chance to step in immediately and make a strength even stronger on the Dallas defense.
Now, fans are left wondering ... what about the offense?
The defense just got even more dominant. Okay, cool. Nonetheless, many outside of the organization have also been drooling over the idea of a dominant offense to compliment that group.
The Cowboys have the NFL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense, notching a pedestrian 19.1 points per game on that side of the ball. Dallas also has failed to threaten many teams through the air this season, ranking sixth worst in passing yards per game (183.3).
Yes, Dallas has played much of the season with a backup quarterback under center. Yes, quarterback No. 1 Dak Prescott is back. Regardless, trading for an electric playmaker at receiver is a fun thought. So ...
Cowboys Next Up: Scouting 3 Keys in Bears Over Patriots
The Cowboys got to watch “Monday Night Football” to scout upcoming foe the Chicago Bears. What did they see?
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Epitome’ of Selflessness, Says QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys were fired up by the return of Dak Prescott, but it was the finishing touches from Ezekiel Elliott that secured a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
*Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked as a possible signing for Dallas, but team owner Jerry Jones has shot down the idea.
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said with a laugh. “I think you can get in a little (hot) water with that one.”
- *Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy has also been a name linked to Dallas, as well as Broncos wideout KJ Hamler. Hamler would likely come much cheaper, making a bit more sense for a Dallas team that deeply covets its draft capital.
- *Also "cheap''? Unhappy Jets backup Denzel Mims, the Texas kid who was the center of Dallas calls to the Jets before the start of the season. Our Mike Fisher thinks this one makes the most sense of all.
- *Chase Claypool of the Steelers? We address that here, wondering why Pittsburgh is giving him up.
- *However, perhaps the most promising of all possibilities would be Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Moore. It's no secret that Carolina is in a rebuild after trading All-Pro running back Christian McCaffery to the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, Dallas may be able to get Moore for cheap, as the Carolina receiver is on pace for just 663 receiving yards this season ... after having posted 1,100+ yards in each of the last three seasons. There's every reason to believe with more consistent quarterback play, Moore can return to form.
Whether Dallas makes another move remains to be seen. Jones recently said "[he'll] grab the phone" if a Deion Sanders-like player became available ... but Hankins is no Sanders, throwing that theory out the window. While fans drool over the thought of another offensive playmaker for Dallas and an "all-in", Los Angeles Rams-like approach, the Cowboys look forward to the Chicago Bears in Week 8, hoping to move to 6-2 on the season.
