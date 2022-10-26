Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool

Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game.

The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).

However, the run defense just got a whole lot better, as the Cowboys have acquired 6'3", 340 pound defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders. Hankins has the chance to step in immediately and make a strength even stronger on the Dallas defense.

Now, fans are left wondering ... what about the offense?

The defense just got even more dominant. Okay, cool. Nonetheless, many outside of the organization have also been drooling over the idea of a dominant offense to compliment that group.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense, notching a pedestrian 19.1 points per game on that side of the ball. Dallas also has failed to threaten many teams through the air this season, ranking sixth worst in passing yards per game (183.3).

Yes, Dallas has played much of the season with a backup quarterback under center. Yes, quarterback No. 1 Dak Prescott is back. Regardless, trading for an electric playmaker at receiver is a fun thought. So ...

*Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked as a possible signing for Dallas, but team owner Jerry Jones has shot down the idea.

“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said with a laugh. “I think you can get in a little (hot) water with that one.”

Whether Dallas makes another move remains to be seen. Jones recently said "[he'll] grab the phone" if a Deion Sanders-like player became available ... but Hankins is no Sanders, throwing that theory out the window. While fans drool over the thought of another offensive playmaker for Dallas and an "all-in", Los Angeles Rams-like approach, the Cowboys look forward to the Chicago Bears in Week 8, hoping to move to 6-2 on the season.

