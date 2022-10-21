Cowboys Trade for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Or Wait on Healthy Dalton Schultz?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz needed to have a "big day" at The Star this week, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, in order to push his way back into the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, outside The Star? There seems to be some doubt about that happening, with a media suggestion that Dallas should make a trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

First to Schultz, who had his "big day'' late in the week and despite his bothersome PCL injury, was listed on Thursday as being a "full'' participant in practice, as was QB Dak Prescott. Combine that with the developing faith that Dallas has in rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, and the Cowboys tight ends room actually looks pretty deep.

But CBS Sports does not share that view.

“Given Dalton Schultz’s current knee injury, acquiring Gesicki makes a lot of sense,” CBS writes. “Gesicki has proven to be a highly-productive player when given the opportunity. The five-year veteran caught 13 touchdowns over a three-year span while eclipsing the 700-yard receiving mark in consecutive seasons. Gesicki would represent the Cowboys’ best playmaker at tight end since Jason Witten, the greatest tight end in franchise annals.”

Gesicki is Witten?! Heady stuff.

What Gesicki actually is, is a 27-year-old who makes an impression at 6-6 and 247 pounds and who this year has 15 catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns. ... solid enough, though he's doing it while being paid as a franchise-tagged tight end.

Sound familiar?

Yes, CBS is suggesting that Dallas employ not one, but two franchise-tagged tight ends, each making $11 million guaranteed.

Schultz at $11 mil guaranteed.

Gesicki at $11 mil guaranteed.

That sounds like a ... clog.

Heavy.com argues that Gesicki is "a more dynamic tight end than Schultz,'' and while we can't know about Schultz level of "dynamism'' this year until he gets back on the field - it's possible the knee could allow him to play while slowing him down - we're not sure we buy Heavy's evidence of being "more dynamic,'' as it writes that Gesicki has a career yards-per-catch number of 11 while Schultz' is at 10.

With Dak Prescott stating Thursday, "I am" returning after being medically cleared, and with Dalton Schultz being "full'' as well, the Cowboys feel like they are getting the gang back together. ... maybe without much focus on the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

"The Dallas Cowboys offense,'' said CeeDee Lamb, "is going to be the Dallas Cowboys offense.'' And to us, it seems repetitive to suggest that they need to employ two franchise-tagged tight ends in order to accomplish that.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!