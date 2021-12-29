Should Cowboys Re-Sign Gregory - and Start Kelvin Joseph?

Locked On Cowboys: Should Kelvin Joseph Start For The Cowboys?

After making a return to the field in 2020 after not playing in 2019, the Dallas Cowboys signed Randy Gregory to a 1-year, $1.92 million deal.

This season has been the best of Gregory's career, starting nine games and recording six sacks. His success will likely warrant a raise next season.

The Cowboys have a number of free agents they could sign this offseason, but not all of them will remain with America's Team in 2022.

Gregory will turn 30 next season and the team has younger and cheaper options at the position. There's also a decent chance the team could bring in a defensive lineman or two during the NFL Draft.

But, there is value in keeping Gregory.

He can greatly benefit linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (assuming he's still in Dallas next season) by taking away some of the attention off of them in the front seven.

The Cowboys are also in the middle of their contender window, and having a proven veteran like Gregory can be the piece they need to push them one step further.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions.

The pair discuss whether the Cowboys should start rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph over Jourdan Lewis.

They also talk about what would it cost the Cowboys to re-sign Gregory this offseason.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!