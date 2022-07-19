Cowboys Rumor: Could NFC East Rival Sign Dallas Lineman?

NFL training camp is quickly approaching, and along with it, the roster deadline.

Quite possibly, this means the Dallas Cowboys cutting defensive lineman Trysten Hill -- and there's a chance that the division rival Washington Commanders sign him, per rumors.

For the Commanders, defensive line is one of the few positions where the team doesn't need help -- in fact, the unit was ranked as the second-best defensive line in the league by Pro Football Focus, behind just the Los Angeles Rams. However, there's nothing wrong with bolstering a team's strengths and adding depth to a position -- though of course, years of first-round picks like Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne will help out any defensive line.

Hill, has largely been considered a bust by the Cowboys fan base after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As the second defensive tackle on the Dallas depth chart though, he offers immediate depth at the position.

In the midst of a tumultuous few years, Hill has been hindered by injuries. He ended his 2020 season on injured reserve and started his 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list. Yet, he managed to eke out a seven-tackle, three-assist, and one-sack season in 2021.

For Washington, this move could end up being a low-risk and high-reward move for a young depth piece that still has tremendous athletic upside. While signing Hill is unlikely to pan out for the Commanders and may border on somewhat unnecessary considering the already robust status of the defensive line, Hill could be a good one-year rental option on his last year of a rookie contract.

Meanwhile, for the Cowboys, trading Hill would seem a more wise move. But as the team enters the 2022 NFL season, it might be even more wise still to make sure the other young guys slated to take over at defensive tackle - especially Osa and Gallimore - are truly ready before Dallas starts dumping guys.

