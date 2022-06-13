Skip to main content

Restaurant Delivery: Patrick Mahomes Takes Jerry Jones' Favorite Texas Fast Food to Missouri

'It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.' -Patrick Mahomes

FRISCO - If you know, you know. Whataburger is as much a Texas treasure as the Alamo and Dr Pepper. The fast-food chain has its roots in Texas, and for some, leaving the state means missing your favorite burger.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones professed his love for Whataburger during an episode of Hard Knocks last Summer, saying "I like it untouched. I don't care if it's been sitting out for an hour and half."

And Whitehouse, Texas native and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and former Texas Tech signal-caller Patrick Mahomes apparently agrees. Leaving the Lone Star State to play football in Missouri meant leaving behind his beloved Whataburger.

But Mahomes, along with his business venture, KMO Burger, has since remedied that, as he's opened the first of many Whataburger locations in the Kansas City metro area.

“As part of KMO Burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a June press release. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

Mahomes and KMO Burger intend to open 30 locations of the Texas treasure over the next seven years across parts of southern Kansas and Missouri.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton in the small coastal town of Corpus Christi, Texas, and has become one of the most recognized and beloved Texas institutions, often spawning discussions and debates about the best burger in the country.

The company was still family-owned by the Dobsons until as recently as 2019, and the family still owns a portion of the business.

With more than 670 stores in Texas and over 150 in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and the southern United States, Mahomes is doing his part to spread the hamburger love from his home state. 

