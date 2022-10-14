Dak Prescott Listed as 'Questionable' for Cowboys vs. Eagles: Prime Time, Serious Implications

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to shock the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Sunday with major NFC East division implications.

After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with four straight wins to earn a 4-1 record. With much thanks to a stifling defense and an admirable performance from quarterback Cooper Rush, the Cowboys are right on the heels of the 5-0 Eagles.

The plan is for Rush to make his sixth-career start for Dallas on Sunday. ... though it is worth nothing that after a ramp-up week, Dak is listed as "questionable'' for Week 6.

With a win, Rush would become the 12th quarterback in NFL history to win his first six career starts and the first since Patrick Mahomes (2017-18).

The Cowboys defense has been dominant, as has the Eagles offense. It is strength vs. strength on a collision, course. Dallas has the NFL's third-best scoring defense and seventh-best defense in yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Eagles have the league's fifth-best scoring offense and the No. 2 offense in yards per game.

Dallas has held all five of its opponents to under 20 points this season; the first time that the Cowboys have held their first five opponents to 19 points-or-less since 1972.

This week Dallas hopes to get after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Micah Parsons needs two sacks on Sunday to tie Joey Bosa (21) for the most sacks through a player’s first 22 career games.

PRESCOTT WATCH: Prescott is working towards his return, participating in a light throwing session on Wednesday ... and then advancing from there.

“Antsy as f---” Prescott said of his circumstance, adding that he is "excited that my guys are doing what they got to do.”

FUN FACT: The Cowboys have won eight consecutive games over the NFC East, the longest active win streak against one’s own division.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

ODDS: Dallas is 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Eagles.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 7:20 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

TV/RADIO: NBC, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters, who played for the Eagles for 11 seasons, on playing in Philadelphia:

"I just know the Philly fans are f--king idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys … any team, really," Peters said on Wednesday. "They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They're going to cuss at you. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there."

