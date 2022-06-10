Skip to main content

Cowboys Ring-of-Honor RB Don Perkins Passes Away at Age 84

The death of Dallas' first star running back continues a sad 2021 for the organization.

FRISCO - Don Perkins, the first star running back in Dallas Cowboys history, died Thursday at age 84.

Perkins' death continues a tragic 2021 for the franchise, which has already endured the deaths this year of Ring-of-Honor offensive lineman Rayfield Wright, Hall of Famer Dan Reeves, offensive lineman Ralph Neely, former running backs coach Gary Brown, long-time scouting director Larry Lacewell, owner Jerry Jones' forever assistant, Marilyn Love, and, just last week, former Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber.

Perkins played eight NFL seasons – all with the Cowboys – from 1961-68. He rushed for 6,217 yards, which still ranks fourth in franchise history. His 42 rushing touchdowns rank fifth, behind only Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett, Ezekiel Elliott and Barber.

He was named to six Pro Bowls and made three All-Pro teams in his eight seasons, and was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1976, along with his quarterback – Don Meredith.

Perkins was initially drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960, although he had signed a contract with the Cowboys before the draft. Eventually, the NFL allowed Perkins to play for the Cowboys, as long as they gave the Colts a ninth-round pick in exchange.

A star runner at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque - where he was All-American that led the nation in kick-off returns in the late 1950s - Perkins went on to make an immediate impact in Dallas, rushing for 815 yards and four touchdowns en route to Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 1961.

