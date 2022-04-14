EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys TE Draft Target Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Teagan Quitoriano has the talent and temperament to be successful in the NFL.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys look to fill a need at the tight end in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft after releasing Blake Jarwin last month.

After striking gold atop the last two drafts with receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are on the hunt to add another deep draft class that can make an instant impact. Without Jarwin and with Dalton Schultz carrying a franchise tag until a long-term contract can be negotiated, a prospect the Cowboys could target in the later rounds is Teagan Quitoriano, a tight end with impressive athleticism from Oregon State.

Quitoriano didn’t put up massive numbers at OSU, but the Beavers relied heavily on his run blocking. He was essentially a sixth offensive lineman to help running back B.J. Baylor rush for 1,337 yards in Corvallis. At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Quitoriano has the talent to be successful in the NFL. And perhaps also the temperament?

“There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive with CowboysSI. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.”

© BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK Teagan Quitoriano at NFL Combine © BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK Teagan Quitoriano at Pro Day © BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK Teagan Quitoriano at NFL Combine

Quitoriano, who studies Rob Gronkoski closely, has talked with the Cowboys “multiple times” leading up to the April 28 draft.

He is aware that his receiving numbers don’t jump off the page. In 2021, Quitoriano posted career highs in receptions (19) receiving yards (214) and receiving touchdowns (3). His goal at the NFL Combine and OSU’s Pro Day was to show off his explosiveness and improved route running.

Recently franchise-tagged Schultz will be back next season for Dallas, maybe on a new contract. The Cowboys are looking for a No. 2 behind Schultz and have veteran Jeremy Sprinkle, Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting on the roster.

Quitoriano is expected to be a third-day NFL draft pick. Dallas owns the six selections in rounds 4-7 of the draft. The Cowboys, who are favored (-115) to again win the NFC hope to draft a tight end that can help defend their title. If the Cowboys select Quitoriano, what type of player will they be adding?

“They are getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker, ” Quitoriano told CowboysSi.

Dak Prescott with Jerry Jones Jerry and Eugenia Jones Dak Prescott

Quitoriano certainly has the competitive appetite, transferrable skillset and desire to succeed in the league. The Cowboys live and die by drafting, developing and retaining their own talent - Quitoriano would be a project with immense upside. If Dallas waits to add a tight end on day three, Quitoriano could be an exciting prospect to add to the roster.