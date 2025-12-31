Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler breaks silence following release

The Dallas Cowboys are approaching their 2025-26 NFL regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Obviously, the campaign hasn't unfolded the way the Cowboys expected. For the second straight year, Dallas won't participate in the postseason, bogged down by unfortunate injuries and one of the worst defenses in the league.

This will be an offseason full of decisions as the franchise looks to continue moving forward under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys are already putting their money where their mouth is, as the team didn't even wait until the conclusion of the final game to make a significant move.

MORE: Trevon Diggs, Brian Schottenheimer incident adds mystery wrinkle to Cowboys release

Dallas elected to release two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday, ending the 27-year-old's five-year tenure with the Cowboys.

Diggs signed a five-year/$97 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season but has dealt with plenty of injuries since then, including a torn ACL. He's only played in 21 games over the past three seasons.

With Diggs' time in Dallas coming to an end, the 2020 second-round pick is looking towards his next chapter.

Former Cowboys' CB Trevon Diggs Releases Statement After Release

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Diggs released a statement on social media, thanking the Cowboys and fanbase.

While appreciative of his time in Dallas, Diggs is hoping to bounce back with a fresh start.

"I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys organization for the opportunity they gave me and for changing my life, both on and off the field. I’ll always be grateful for what my time here meant for me and my family," Diggs wrote. "I want to thank all the coaches and staff who believed in me, pushed me, and helped me grow as a player and as a man."

MORE: Cowboys still confident they can build Super Bowl contender around star QB

"I’m thankful for the relationships and brotherhood I built in that locker room—those bonds will always mean a lot to me. With that said, I’m excited for a new journey and a fresh start," Diggs added. "I’m motivated, focused, and ready for what’s next. To the fans who supported me throughout this journey, you are truly appreciated. Thank you for the love and support along the way."

Diggs was a first-team All-pro and selected to the Pro Bowl after leading the league with 11 interceptions in 2021.

In 66 appearances, with 63 starts, Diggs has totaled 240 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 63 pass deflections, and 20 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Dallas will be relying on two younger cornerbacks on Sunday, with Shavon Revel Jr. and Caelen Carson expected to start.

