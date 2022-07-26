Skip to main content

'Top-10 Money & Half-Ass Availability': Is Jerry Jones Right About Cowboys Big-Name Moves?

As Dallas opened training camp in Oxnard, the owner took a parting shot at former players.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kicked off 2022 by taking one last swipe at 2021.

Though the Cowboys lost key, productive veterans in free agency in receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Randy Gregory and offensive tackle La'el Collins, Jones remains adamant that the players were voluntarily allowed to leave.

"We lost some key players," Jones admitted during his Cowboys' "State of the Union" press conference in Oxnard. "But it was our decision to lose them."

In amplifying that stance, Jones reminded that the three players were among the team's Top 10 highest salaries. In essence, he said that Cooper, Gregory and Collins didn't provide a manageable bang for buck.

"Those decisions were base more on availability than ability," Jones said. "It had everything to do with it. When you're talking about Top 10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I'm not talking Pig Latin here. I wanna be straight. I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability."

Gregory suffered a calf injury late in the season and started 11 of Dallas' 17 games. Collins was suspended five games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. And Cooper, who was unvaccinated, missed two games late in the year with COVID-19 and his lack of effort in the team's playoff loss was "troubling" to team management.

The Cowboys released Collins and traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, while Gregory seemingly left them at the altar with a last-minute decision to accept a free-agent offer from the Denver Broncos.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

amari browns
Play

Amari Cooper 'Shrunk': Here's Why Cowboys Traded WR to Browns

Despite catching a touchdown in the Wild-Card loss to the 49ers, the receiver's lackluster performance in the final moments of their devastating playoff loss disappointed the Cowboys

By Richie Whitt15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
cooper-randy-lael-

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Explains Decisions on Amari Cooper, La'el Collins & Randy Gregory

Jones said he didn't mean to "demean'' anybody and he didn't mention anybody by name. But ...

By Mike Fisher17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
mike jerry 2022
Play

Jerry Jones' 'Choice': Coach Mike McCarthy Can Lead Cowboys to Super Bowl

"I want to be real clear,'' Jones announced. "He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t think he could lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices.”

By Mike Fisher41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Maintains Jones, "I think we are in better shape to win a title this year than we were last year."

To Jones' point, neither Gregory or Collins are healthy enough to begin training camp on the field with their new teams.

With contributions from Cooper, Gregory and Collins, the Cowboys went 12-5 and won the NFC East last season before a bitterly disappointing Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. ... and in the end, we can only judge Jones' "top-money-vs.-half-assed-availability'' in one way.

Will the Dallas Cowboys win more games without 'em?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

amari browns
News

Amari Cooper 'Shrunk': Here's Why Cowboys Traded WR to Browns

By Richie Whitt15 minutes ago
cooper-randy-lael-
News

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Explains Decisions on Amari Cooper, La'el Collins & Randy Gregory

By Mike Fisher17 minutes ago
mike jerry 2022
News

Jerry Jones' 'Choice': Coach Mike McCarthy Can Lead Cowboys to Super Bowl

By Mike Fisher41 minutes ago
burrow micah
News

Cowboys Week 2 Opponent QB Joe Burrow of Bengals Has Surgery

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
E9E736E3-5B5B-438D-A1E3-DA9023C8BBE9
News

'No Baby Fat': Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Hires 'Full-Time Trainer’

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
dak-prescott-090921-getty-ftr_1cmun7i3i7alc1f3asfwwyqvu6
News

Cowboys Camp: Is Dak Prescott Only a 'Tier 2 QB?

By Matthew Ryan3 hours ago
mccarthy glasses ox
News

Cowboys at Camp: Ranking Dallas Roster & Moves vs. NFC East

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
mccarthy glasses ox
News

Cowboys Camp Preview: Depth Chart, 53-Man Roster Predictions

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago