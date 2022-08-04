Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Lists Top 5 NFL WRs: Where's CeeDee Lamb?

There might not be a better brotherly duo in the NFL than Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The two brothers are fiercely loyal to each other and have been vocal supporters of each other.

Trevon has openly campaigned for Stefon to be called to the best receiver in the NFL, whether that be on social media or in interviews with the media. Most recently, Trevon was on the I Am Athlete Podcast, where he was prompted to list his top five receivers in the NFL.

The first four names he listed have all made solid cases for being considered the best receiver in the NFL, with Trevon placing Stefon atop his list. Rounding out his top four is the Oakland Raiders' Davante Adams, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.

While the argument for Chase being ranked so high is way too soon, especially after only one season, his rookie season was that good. However, the pick that has drawn the most attention is Diggs' No. 5 receiver.

Coming in as Diggs' fifth best receiver in the NFL is fellow Cowboy teammate CeeDee Lamb. In 2021 Lamb recorded 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns, a fine season that showed flashes of a breakout year to come.

But one good season has some fans questioning Lamb's placement in the top five. As Lamb's teammate, though, it makes sense that Diggs would place him high ... because that's what teammates do; they support each other.

That being said, is can be argued that Chase and Lamb are not quite ready to be placed in that top five just yet. Rather, many think, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Justin Jefferson should slot into their place.

Kupp is coming off of a historically dominant 2021 season that saw him win Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP, while Jefferson broke the record for most receiving yards after two seasons with 3,016 yards.

Lamb has the potential this season to toss his ring in the hat as an elite receiver in the NFL, as he is set to be the clear cut top dog in the passing game and receive a lion's share of the targets due to thin depth behind him. If Lamb can take his 2021 season and take it to the next level, then he might just be a top five receiver come 2023 in the opinion of folks beyond just family members.

