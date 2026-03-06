With a desperate need for help on the edge, the Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was rumored to be in the Cowboys' crosshairs leading up to the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but at that time, the Raiders weren't willing to make a move. Crosby also reportedly had no interest in leaving Vegas, but that changed after he grew frustrated with the franchise near the end of the season.

With the relationship soured and the Raiders entering yet another rebuild, trade rumors are again circulating about Crosby. If Las Vegas is going to move him, however, they're going to expect a massive haul. That's led to hypothetical trade offers being floated, including one from FanDuel, which happens to include one major problem.

They suggest that Dallas send the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, as well as their second-round selection in 2027, to the Raiders. In addition to the two picks, the Cowboys would also send wide receiver Jalen Tolbert to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby.

The issue is that Tolbert is a free agent, so he can't be traded by Dallas. A third-round pick in 2022, Tolbert might be of interest to the Raiders, but he's not someone the Cowboys can offer in a trade.

From Micah Parsons to Maxx Crosby 😤



Should the Cowboys & Raiders make this trade to send Mad Maxx to America's Team? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ca2vWMdki9 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 5, 2026

Would the deal work without sending Jalen Tolbert?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The question from here is whether this trade would work without Tolbert. The Cowboys could always package another receiver, such as Jonathan Mingo, but that still might not be enough.

Las Vegas is seeking a deal similar to what the Cowboys received in exchange for Micah Parsons last year. In that deal, the Green Bay Packers sent two first-round picks and starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Crosby is older than Parsons, so it's not likely they get the exact same value, but the Raiders don't have much incentive to move on from Crosby without getting a massive haul. A pick in the bottom half of Round 1 and a second-round selection in 2027 might not be enough.

For the Cowboys, it would be tempting, but they still have other options. In free agency, they could target Trey Hendrickson or Odafe Oweh, which would allow them to solve their pass-rushing need without giving up either of their picks in the first round of the upcoming draft.