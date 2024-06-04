Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith shares heartfelt Larry Allen tribute
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen shockingly passed away over the weekend at age 52.
Since news of the Pro Football Hall of Famer's passing, a number of tributes have come out from fans, media members who covered Allen, and those he has played alongside.
Fellow Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, who Allen cleared running lanes for throughout his career, broke his silence on Allen's passing with his own heartfelt tribute after taking a day to process the news.
RELATED: Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys legend, dies suddenly: Tributes pour in from fans
Smith, the league's all-time rushing leader and a three-time Super Bowl champion, led the NFL in rushing yards four times with Allen paving the way. He also was the league leader in rushing touchdowns for three seasons.
In their final season together in Dallas, Smith was the NFL scoring leader.
Allen had a profound impact on many people throughout his career and life, and he will certainly be missed.
Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle -- "whom he referred to as his heart and soul" -- his daughters Jayla and Lariana, and son, Larry III.
Along with his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction and Super Bowl championship, Allen was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, named to 11 Pro Bowls, and a seven-time First-team All-Pro.