Larry Allen, Dallas Cowboys legend, dies suddenly: Tributes pour in from fans
Tributes are pouring in to honor Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen, who passed away suddenly over the weekend while on vacation with his family in Mexico.
Allen's death was announced by the Cowboys in a statement on Monday morning.
After the news began to spread on social media, fans rushed to pay tribute to Allen for his Hall of Fame career, which included a Super Bowl win at Super Bowl XXX.
"Larry, known for his athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the team's statement read. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career.
Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle -- "whom he referred to as his heart and soul" -- his daughters Jayla and Lariana, and son, Larry III.
Along with his Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl championship, Allen was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, named to 11 Pro Bowls, and a seven-time First-team All-Pro.
Rest in peace to a legend.