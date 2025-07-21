Cowboy Roundup: Grading every position group, Growing confidence from fans
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's finally here. The team arrived in Oxnard, California, with players officially reporting to training camp later today and the first practice scheduled for Tuesday, July 22.
Micah Parsons was not on the team flight to Oxnard, but there is no reason to panic. He has made it clear all offseason that he will report to camp with or without a deal, and he is expected to report to Oxnard by today's deadline.
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp
When the team did arrive, however, Cowboys All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith immediately made a bold claim by saying he believes the team has the roster in place to win a Super Bowl this season.
It's going to be an eventful camp.
While we wait to see what the next few weeks hold for America's Team, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed over the weekend. Indulge.
Grading every position entering training camp
How does each position group on the Cowboys roster stack up against each other? Blogging the Boys takes a look at positional rankings as the team kicks off training camp.
Growing confidence from fans
Blogging the Boys polled fans on their expectations for the team this season, and it's clear that a majority believes the oddsmakers are underestimating Dallas. Could the Cowboys actually make a playoff push?
Cowboys Quick Hits
