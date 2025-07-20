Cowboys working out potential 'diamond in the rough' ahead of camp
Like clockwork, the Dallas Cowboys are bringing in some pass rushers to work out ahead of the start of training camp in Oxnard, California, this week. It's a tale as old as time.
This year, Dallas is bringing in a trio of players who have previous NFL experience -- and none in the spring leagues.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news that Dallas will be working out James Houston, Jesse Luketa, and Kameron Cline. Of the three, Houston comes with the highest NFL draft pedigree.
Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth-round of the 2022 draft and is just 26 years old.
Houston has seen limited time throughout his professional career, playing in just 20 games, recording 21 tackles, 9 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
His rookie season was intriguing, playing in just seven games but recording 8 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.
Last season, Houston finished the year with the Cleveland Browns, but did not see any game action.
John Owning of PFF labeled Houst a potential "diamond in the rough," so it will be interesting to see what Houston shows the Cowboys during his workout and if he sees the field.
Training camp in Oxnard officially kicks off on Monday, July 21.
