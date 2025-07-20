Cowboys' All-Pro offensive lineman sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys have officially arrived in Oxnard, California, for the start of the 2025 training camp slate.
This season is one of uncertain expectations. The franchise is beginning a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. However, there is no doubt the Cowboys' front office will be expecting great things.
MORE: Cowboys working out potential 'diamond in the rough' ahead of camp
Apparently, the front office is not the only one expecting greatness from the 2025 Cowboys. All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith arrived at training camp with one thing on his mind.
When speaking with the media shortly after the team's arrival in California, Smith already has set high expectations for the team this season, and those expectations are a Super Bowl.
When asked if reaching and winning the Super Bowl was. a realistic goal for this team this season, Smith said it is, and that the roster is talented enough to hoist a Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
First off, if you don't believe your team can win the Super Bowl before the start of every season, then I wouldn't want you on my team. Smith's head is in the right place, and he knows what the expectations are for the most popular team in the league.
However, this season shouldn't be considered a failure by certain members of the fanbase if a deep postseason run doesn't become a reality. For now, let's keep the glass half full.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp
Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season
DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc