Cowboys Country

Cowboys' All-Pro offensive lineman sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith feels the team should have lofty expectations as training camp begins ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have officially arrived in Oxnard, California, for the start of the 2025 training camp slate.

This season is one of uncertain expectations. The franchise is beginning a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. However, there is no doubt the Cowboys' front office will be expecting great things.

MORE: Cowboys working out potential 'diamond in the rough' ahead of camp

Apparently, the front office is not the only one expecting greatness from the 2025 Cowboys. All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith arrived at training camp with one thing on his mind.

When speaking with the media shortly after the team's arrival in California, Smith already has set high expectations for the team this season, and those expectations are a Super Bowl.

When asked if reaching and winning the Super Bowl was. a realistic goal for this team this season, Smith said it is, and that the roster is talented enough to hoist a Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Tyler Smit
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

First off, if you don't believe your team can win the Super Bowl before the start of every season, then I wouldn't want you on my team. Smith's head is in the right place, and he knows what the expectations are for the most popular team in the league.

However, this season shouldn't be considered a failure by certain members of the fanbase if a deep postseason run doesn't become a reality. For now, let's keep the glass half full.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 Cowboys trade candidates heading into training camp

Cowboys predicted to take 'powerful, energetic' EDGE in 2026 NFL mock draft

Cowboys veteran RB named fantasy football sleeper for 2025 season

DeMarvion Overshown gets incredible injury update from doctors

PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published |Modified
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News