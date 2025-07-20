Cowboys All-Pro DaRon Bland eyes lofty goal ahead of training camp
Training camp is nearly here as the Dallas Cowboys are making their way to Oxnard. Their first practice will be on Wednesday as head coach Brian Schottenheimer begins to put his stamp on the franchise.
Dallas was just 7-10 last season with injuries playing a major part in their struggles. One player who missed significant time was cornerback DaRon Bland, who missed 10 games with a foot injury.
MORE: Micah Parsons not on Cowboys flight to Oxnard for training camp - don't panic
Bland finished with 41 tackles and five pass defenses, but recorded no interceptions. After picking off 14 passes in his first two seasons, this was a major letdown for the All-Pro defensive back. Thankfully, Bland is back to full health and sent a message out to his fans on Instagram, letting them know he's ready for a career year.
Dallas needs Bland to play up to his full potential, especially with Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery. They also lost Jourdan Lewis in free agency, which has led to Bland being used in the slot during early practices.
Bland could also use a big campaign for personal reasons. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal and could be in line for a massive pay raise.
