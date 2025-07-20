Cowboys' UDFA duo could go from college to NFL teammates on 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys are flying out west to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Monday, July 1. Veterans and rookies will be reporting as they begin their final preparations for the 2025-26 NFL season and aim to prove they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster.
As is always the case, there are several players on the roster bubble. Late-round NFL draft picks, free agent acquisitions, and perennial underachievers are always fighting for their jobs.
But no one has it tougher than an undrafted free agent.
This season, there are two undrafted free agents entering camp who many believe have a legitimate chance to make the regular season roster, and they share a similar path and bond. They were teammates last season with the Syracuse Orange.
Syracuse safety Alijah Clark and linebacker Justin Barron are both fighting for spots on the roster. When they were signed following the draft, it was immediately clear that the Cowboys had strong interest in what they bring to the table.
Clark signed the richest UDFA contract in Dallas at $259,000, while Barron was right behind at $254,000.
Todd Archer of ESPN.com mentioned Clark and Barron as the two undrafted free agents most likely to make the 53-man roster, following the likes of Brevyn Spann-Ford, Hunter Luepke, Tyler Bass, Princeton Fant, and Tyrus Wheat in recent years.
Clark and Barron also play at positions of need for the Cowboys, so if they put their best foot forward in camp and continue to impress, the next step in their NFL careers is within reach.
