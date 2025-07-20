Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys fans reminded 'don't forget' about former second-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys have an interesting competition at tight end entering training camp, and one forgotten player could make a big impact.

The Dallas Cowboys are en route to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Monday, July 21, as the team ramps up its preparations for the 2025-26 NFL season.

There will be several intriguing position battles throughout camp as the Cowboys fine tune their roster before making the necessary cuts to work their way down to the final 53-man roster for the regular season.

One of the most competitive battles will be at tight end where the Cowboys suddenly have a surplus of talent.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Brevyn Spann-Ford was the talk of the town and received high praise. However, despite the buzz for Spann-Ford, ESPN's Todd Archer is reminding fans of another talent on the team who they should not forget about. Enter Luke Schoonmaker.

"[Schoonmaker] also worked with the first-team offense in the spring. This is the first offseason Schoonmaker was able to be a full participant. Injuries his first two years kept him off the field and hurt his development," Archer wrote.

"I'm told he was one of the more impressive players in the weight room in the offseason. Spann-Ford's development is nice, but don't forget about Schoonmaker just yet."

In limited action through his first two seasons in Dallas, Schoonmaker has hauled in 35 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

If he can stay healthy and complete a full offseason program, Schoonmaker could develop into a strong TE2 behind Jake Ferguson. And if he continues to progress along with Spann-Ford, the Cowboys suddenly have a valuable trade asset at the position. It is certainly something worth keeping an eye on.

