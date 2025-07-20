Cowboys to work out Micah Parsons' Penn State roommate ahead of training camp
The Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, California, today ahead of the start of training camp on Monday, July 21. The team is gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season and will be working to finalize the 53-man roster over the next several weeks.
With training camp set to begin, the team is bringing in a trio of defensive ends for work outs. All three pass rushers have previous NFL experience.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the three pass rushers set to work out for Dallas are Detroit Lions 2022 sixth-round pick James Houston, who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 seventh-round NFL draft pick Jesse Luketa, and Kameron Cline, who joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent before brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
One name that immediately jumps off the page is Luketa, a former Penn State Nittany Lions standout. Luketa is a former teammate and roommate of Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
In a 2019 article from the Altoona Mirror, the "unbreakable" bond between the former teammates and roommates was detailed.
"The dorm Micah Parsons called 'legendary' is the site where the friendship between Parsons and fellow linebacker Jesse Luketa first started," the article reads. "Now, a year and a half later — the two are inseparable. They can’t even go 45 minutes without arguing about the thermostat in their new apartment."
The bond between the two men was so strong that Luketa refered to Parsons' mother as "mom." Luketa even confirmed that the two were inseparable during their time together in State College.
“That’s my right-hand man, someone I know is going to end up being the best man at my wedding,” Luketa said. “We’re two peas in a pod. You see Micah, you see me. You see me, you see Micah.”
Parsons echoed that, saying, "If somebody else sees me around campus, they’ll ask me like, ‘Oh, where’s Jesse?’ and stuff like that."
A workout obviously doesn't mean that the Cowboys will sign Luketa, but it would be an incredible full-circle moment to see Luketa have the opportunity to continue his career in Dallas alongside his good friend.
