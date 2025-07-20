Micah Parsons not on Cowboys flight to Oxnard for training camp - don't panic
The Dallas Cowboys took to the skies on Sunday afternoon to travel out west for the start of training camp in Oxnard, California. The team officially opens camp on Monday, July 21.
Dallas' superstar defender Micah Parsons is still waiting for a new deal and is expected to eventually sign a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but the two sides have made little progress throughout the offseason.
Parsons has been consistent in saying he will be in Oxnard with his teammates for training camp with or without a deal, but he was not on the team flight on Sunday. Don't panic.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Parsons was not on the flight, but "the expectation remains that he will report to Cowboys training camp in Oxnard by tomorrow's deadline.
Parsons has been showing his loyalty and dedication to the Cowboys throughout the entire offseason program, showing up to the very first voluntary session and attending mandatory minicamp at The Star.
Sure, Parsons didn't do much on-field work with the team, but he was there building chemistry and bonds with his teammates, something that he has made clear he values.
“I want to win a Super Bowl, bro… and I know like first to win a Super Bowl, like I need to bond with these guys," Parsons said on the Six Feet Under podcast with WWE Superstar The Undertaker earlier this week. "Like, I need to be around these guys."
Parsons has done his part all offseason long. He's taking the high road and showing exactly where he wants to be. It's now up to the front office to do their part and give David Mulugheta a call to get the deal done.
